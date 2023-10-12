Vellappally terms caste survey ‘poll-eve stunt’, leaves Congress stunned

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress’ proposal for a caste census encountered opposition from an unexpected quarter on Wednesday, with the SNDP, which wields enormous influence over the dominant Ezhava backward community, lashing out at the idea.

Terming the proposal a “political gimmick on the eve of elections,” SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan expressed concern that the caste survey may upset the existing reservation structure in the state. The outburst has come as a shock to the Congress’ state unit.

“Why does the need to uplift the backward communities and scheduled castes dawn on political leaders only when the elections are around the corner? We do not see this as a move to empower the backward castes. This is only a tactical ploy to cheat people,” Vellappally told TNIE.

Fronts ready to implement Muslim leaders’ demands: SNDP

“Once the survey is complete, Muslims may ask for a hike in their reservation quota on the basis of the ‘representation-against-population’ criterion. The UDF and LDF are ready to implement any demands raised by Muslim community leaders,” he said.

However, sources close to the Yogam said the organisation was of the view that shaking the current reservation policy and quota system would have serious social ramifications. The leadership is also wary of the Congress positioning itself as the saviour of the backward castes, “when it was against the implementation of Mandal Commission recommendations”.

Meanwhile, the NSS leadership fears that the proposal for a caste survey is aimed at stealing the 10% economic reservation for forward castes. “The caste survey will adversely affect the upper caste community’s reservation prospects,” general secretary G Sukumaran Nair told TNIE. “The political leadership is always after vote banks. We do not want caste reservation. What we want is economic reservation,” he added.

