Bureaucratic reshuffle in Kerala: Vizhinjam Seaport MD replaced, six district collectors transferred

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government has transferred six district collectors and replaced the Managing Director of Vizhinjam international seaport, that is scheduled to receive its first cargo vessel on Sunday (October 15).

Divya S Iyer who is presently District Collector of Pathanamthitta will replace Vizhinjam seaport Managing Director Adeela Abdulla. Divya will also serve as Project Director of the state governments' Solid Waste Management Project. Social Security Mission executive director A Shibu will replace Divya as the district collector of Pathanamthitta.

Resident Commissioner of Kerala House in New Delhi Saurabh Jain has been transferred and appointed as Secretary, Labour and Skills Department. He will also hold additional charges of Secretary (Cashew, Coir, Handloom). Ajith Kumar, presently the Secretary of Labour and Skills Department will replace Saurabh in New Delhi.

Haritha V Kumar, presently district collector of Alappuzha has been appointed director of the Mining and Geology department. Ground Water department director John V Samuel will replace Haritha as Alappuzha district collector.

Malappuram district collector V R Premkumar is the new director of Panchayats Department. Food Security Commissioner VR Vinod will replace him as Malappuram district collector. Kollam district collector Afsana Parveen has been transferred and posted as Food Safety Commissioner. She will also hold additional charge of CEO, Thiruvananthapuram Smart City. Devi Das, presently Director of Mining and Geology department, will replace Afsana as Kollam district collector.

Arun K Vijayan, presently Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) is the new District Collector of Kannur. Director of Collegiate Education Sudheer K will hold additional charge of CEE following Arun's transfer. Chief Secretary's Staff Officer Snehil Kumar Singh has been appointed District Collector of Kozhikode. Land Revenue Joint Commissioner Arjun Pandian will hold additional charge of Chief Secretary's Staff Officer.

KTDC managing director Shikha Surendran has been appointed deputy secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Department in addition to her existing post. Social Justice Department director Chetan Kumar Meena will be the new additional resident commissioner, Kerala House, New Delhi.

Kerala Water Authority joint managing director Dineshan Cheruvath will also hold additional charge of director, Ground Water Department. Industries Department officer on special duty Anie Jula Thomas has been given additional charges of executive director Kerala State Industries Development Corporation and director, Coir Development Department.

NEW SEAPORT MD

Divya S Iyer, who is presently the district collector of Pathanamthitta, will replace Vizhinjam seaport managing director Adeela Abdulla.

Divya will also serve as project director of the state government’s Solid Waste Management Project.

Social Security Mission executive director A Shibu will replace Divya as the district collector of Pathanamthitta.

