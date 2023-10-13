Most Malayali caregivers in Israel want to stay put, says representative of Israeli Malayali group

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the Central government launched ‘Operation Ajay’ to evacuate Indians in Israel, most Keralites working as caregivers in the war zone are likely to stay back, at least for the time being.

Solomon M, who attended a meeting called by the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv as a representative of the Israeli Malayali group, said on Thursday that most caregivers conveyed their decision to remain in that country. “During the meeting, embassy officials sought opinions from the representatives of those working in various sectors. When asked whether they wanted to leave the country, those working as caregivers said they don’t want to,” said Solomon, who has been working in Israel for the past 15 years. “Less than 5% of those from Kerala want to go back home. They include those who had only recently arrived and are not accustomed to the atmosphere of conflict that is prevalent in the country,” he said.

Sonia Benny

Sonia Benny, who works as a caregiver for a 67-year-old dementia patient in Ashkelon, which borders the conflict epicentre of Gaza, told TNIE over phone that she feels very safe. “Our employers and even the Israeli government have accorded our safety top priority,” Sonia said.

According to Solomon, finances is the main reason why caregivers don’t want to leave. “When people think about the financial situation of their families back home, they don’t feel like returning. Every single person who works in the sector in Israel has huge liabilities, like loans,” he said.

Caregiver narrates shocking experience

For Sonia, who has been working as a caregiver for the last five years, Tuesday was a real terrible day. “A bomb fell on our building but luckily, it did not explode,” she said. “Our town is located right on the border with Gaza and has been facing heavy shelling from day one. However, things took a turn for the worst when the shelling intensified and one bomb fell on our building,” said Sonia.

Though it didn’t explode, the building suffered extensive damage and the inmates had to be shifted, she said.

The group of eight, including Sonia, later shifted to Nitzan, which is located north to Ashkelon.

“We were given accommodation in a guest house. But there too another big shock was awaiting us. As soon as we arrived, a group of Hamas militants barged in. All eight of us including the elderly patient managed to escape into the bunker,” she said. Sonia and the Israeli family were rescued by soldiers who overpowered the militants. “The experience was shocking and fearful. However, the way the family and soldiers handled everything instilled confidence in me that I will be taken care of,” added Sonia.

