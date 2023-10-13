Noted Malayalam film producer P V Gangadharan passes away at 80

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: P V Gangadharan, noted film producer and director of Mathrubhumi, died in Kozhikode on Friday morning. He was 80.

Gangadharan was an active presence in the cultural and political space as a leader of Congress and in the capacity of chairman of various organisations. Gangadharan who entered politics through the Kerala Students Union (KSU), was a member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). He unsuccessfully contested as UDF candidate from Kozhikode North Assembly constituency in 2011.

Gangadharan produced several hit movies in Malayalam under the banner of Grihalekshmi Productions. These include ‘Sujatha,’ ‘Kattathe Kilikoodu,’ ‘Ahimsa,’ ‘Angadi’ and ‘Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha.’ His last venture in film production was ‘Janaki Jaane’ in 2023, which he produced in association with S Cube. Some of his films won national and state awards.

Gangadharan was the vice-president of the Federation of International Film Producers Association, president of Kerala Film Development Corporation, Kerala Film Chamber and president of Film Chamber of India.

He was also the chairman of the Malabar Airports Action Council president of the Malabar Chamber of Commerce, director of PVS Hospital, director of the Sreekanteshwara Temple Committee and Sree Narayana Education Committee. He was instrumental in the growth of the Kerala Transport Company (KTC), the firm started by his father P V Sami.

He is survived by his wife P V Sherien and children Shenuga Jaythilak, Shegna Vigil and Sherga Sandeep. P V Chandran, chairman of Mathrubhumi, is his elder brother. The body was placed at Kozhikode Town Hall to enable the public to pay tributes.

The last rites will be held on the premises of his house at Azhchavattom on Saturday. IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, director Sathyan Anthikkad, M K Raghavan, MP, Mayor Beena Philip and others offered tributes at Town Hall.

“Tributes to the protagonist in the Vadakkan Sneha Gatha,” actor Mammootty wrote on Facebook. Actor Mohanlal said Gangadharan was a personality who gifted films that will be remembered by Malayalees forever.

Governor Arif Muhammad Khan said: “Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of P V Gangadharan, Director, Mathrubhumi and noted producer of popular as well as National award-winning films. His contributions to the media and the cinema industries will be long remembered.”

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Gangadharan was a notable presence in different fields including films, media and industry. Speaker A N Shamseer, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and others condoled Gangadharan’s death.

