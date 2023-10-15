Parts of Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram inundated as rains lash Kerala

By Express News Service

Heavy rains continued to lash Kerala on Sunday due to cyclonic circulation.

Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram fared the worst with its low-lying areas getting completely inundated.

Fire and rescue department workers and local volunteers were seen rescuing residents of flooded homes in these cities. Visuals also showed vehicles getting damaged due to water entering them. Vehicles were also towed away after being stuck on waterlogged roads.

The capital city of Thiruvananthapuram has received the maximum rainfall causing water inundation in several locations.

The Thettiyar canal near the capital's IT hub - Technopark Phase-III - overflowed into many residential areas, causing flooding. Even Technopark Phase-I near Gayathri and Amstor buildings was flooded.

Many techies who were residing at hostels and paying guest facilities near Technopark were stranded. However, the fire and rescue team arrived and shifted them to the camps and upper areas using boats.

Ponmudi in Thiruvananthapuram recorded over 200 mm of rainfall, followed by 185 mm in Neyyatinkara and Varkala 160 mm, in the last 24 hours.



The heavy rainfall in the state is likely to continue for the next five days as well, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are very likely during the period.

As per the forecast, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad are likely to get more rainfall on Sunday. Kannur and Kasaragod will join the list by Monday. IMD has declared yellow alerts in these districts.

According to weather experts, the alerts are likely to be revised as the intensity of rainfall is expected to increase by Tuesday.

Reportedly, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has switched off the main feeder lines to avoid electrocution risks.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has also warned of high tides.

Control Rooms opened for assistance



In the wake of severe waterlogging in many areas of Thiruvananthapuram, the district administration has opened control rooms at the taluk level:

Thiruvananthapuram taluk: 0471 2462006; 9497711282

Neyyattinkara taluk: 0471 2222227; 9497711283

Kattakada Taluk: 0471 2291414; 9497711284

Nedumangad Taluk: 0472 2802424; 9497711285

Varkala Taluk: 0470 2613222; 9497711286

Chirayinkeezhu Taluk: 0470 2622406; 9497711284

(With additional inputs from Online Desk)

Watch video

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Heavy rains continued to lash Kerala on Sunday due to cyclonic circulation. Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram fared the worst with its low-lying areas getting completely inundated. Fire and rescue department workers and local volunteers were seen rescuing residents of flooded homes in these cities. Visuals also showed vehicles getting damaged due to water entering them. Vehicles were also towed away after being stuck on waterlogged roads.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The capital city of Thiruvananthapuram has received the maximum rainfall causing water inundation in several locations. The Thettiyar canal near the capital's IT hub - Technopark Phase-III - overflowed into many residential areas, causing flooding. Even Technopark Phase-I near Gayathri and Amstor buildings was flooded. Many techies who were residing at hostels and paying guest facilities near Technopark were stranded. However, the fire and rescue team arrived and shifted them to the camps and upper areas using boats. Ponmudi in Thiruvananthapuram recorded over 200 mm of rainfall, followed by 185 mm in Neyyatinkara and Varkala 160 mm, in the last 24 hours. The heavy rainfall in the state is likely to continue for the next five days as well, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are very likely during the period. As per the forecast, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad are likely to get more rainfall on Sunday. Kannur and Kasaragod will join the list by Monday. IMD has declared yellow alerts in these districts. According to weather experts, the alerts are likely to be revised as the intensity of rainfall is expected to increase by Tuesday. #rain #flooding #Thiruvananthapuram @NewIndianXpress @xpresskerala @MSKiranPrakash @shibasahu2012 @PaulCithara @sooraj_TNIE pic.twitter.com/Fvn8ikWT59 — deepubp (@bpdeepu_TNIE) October 15, 2023 Reportedly, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has switched off the main feeder lines to avoid electrocution risks. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has also warned of high tides. Control Rooms opened for assistance In the wake of severe waterlogging in many areas of Thiruvananthapuram, the district administration has opened control rooms at the taluk level: Thiruvananthapuram taluk: 0471 2462006; 9497711282 Neyyattinkara taluk: 0471 2222227; 9497711283 Kattakada Taluk: 0471 2291414; 9497711284 Nedumangad Taluk: 0472 2802424; 9497711285 Varkala Taluk: 0470 2613222; 9497711286 Chirayinkeezhu Taluk: 0470 2622406; 9497711284 (With additional inputs from Online Desk) Watch video Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp