Tusker Padayappa provoked by tourists, local drivers in Munnar

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Padayappa, the wild tusker found wandering in the tea estate regions of Munnar, has caused panic among residents as it remains reluctant to retreat back to the forest, particularly in the Kundala estate area.

Recently, a group of youngsters attempted to provoke the elephant by approaching it and capturing videos on their mobile phones, leading to a momentary confrontation. The elephant, although trumpeting in response, refrained from launching an attack.

Authorities have yet to identify the individuals involved in provoking the wild elephant. While the tusker is frequently sighted along the Munnar-Mattupetti road, causing disruptions in traffic, it has not reportedly attacked anyone thus far.

Forest officials have expressed concern that some local drivers have been exploiting the elephant’s presence, offering tourists rides for close encounters with Padayappa. “Such acts, regarded as harassment, are considered tantamount to hunting, leading to the imposition of non-bailable charges on the perpetrators,” an official from the forest department said.



