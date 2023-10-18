Actor Kundara Johny passes away

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Johny Joseph aka Kundara Johny, 71, who passed away late on Tuesday night, was someone whose characters remain etched in the minds of film lovers forever. Johny, who reportedly suffered chest pain, was rushed to a private hospital in Kollam, but his life could not be saved.

In his almost four-and-a-half decades-long film career, Johny gave life to more than 100 noticeable characters. On one hand, he excelled as a classic villain who with his screen presence could pose an apt challenge to heroes. On the other, even while portraying prominent negative characters, he was able to make a mark through his character and comic roles.

Johny, whose character Parameswaran in Mohanlal-starrer Kireedam won wide critical acclaim, was known for his villain and character roles. His role in Godfather captured his calibre to easily transform into the character. Over the years, Johnny’s place name Kundara was almost like a surname for him.

Even while excelling as a villain, Johny was able to essay comic and character roles with subtlety. Johny essayed quite a few meaty roles in movies like Spadikam, Kireedam, Chenkol, Aaram Thampuran, Nadodikkattu, Godfather, Oru CBI Diary Kurippu and Inspector Balram.

He began his film career with Nithya Vasantham released in 1979. The veteran actor was last seen in Unni Mukundan-starrer Meppadiyan.

Johny, who has mostly portrayed police or goonda characters, acted in more than 30 movies directed by late I V Sasi.

Some of his other notable movies are August 15, Hello, Avan Chandiyude Makan, Bhargavacharitham Moonnam Khandam, Balram vs Tharadas, Bharat Chandran IPS, Dada Saheb, Crime File, Thachiledath Chundan, Samantharam, Varnappakitt, Sagaram Sakshi, and Aanaval Mothiram.

Johny also acted in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. Vaazhkai Chakram and Nadigan are his well-known Tamil films. He was also known for his love of football and was himself quite adept at the game. He is survived by wife Stella, a college professor in Kollam.

Though he was known for his villainous roles, he was in person a calm individual and actor, said director Siby Malayil. The film fraternity, ministers and the cultural community expressed grief over the demise of Johny. Education Minister V Sivankutty shared the memorable words of the late actor along with a photo in his social media handle to pay tribute. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian said that Kundara Johny was a familiar face in the Malayalam film industry who impressed the audience with villain roles.

