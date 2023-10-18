Overcrowded trains haunt North Malabar passengers

M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: The daily commute between Kannur and Kozhikode, as well as Kannur and Kasaragod, during peak hours, especially in the mornings and evenings when regular passengers head to their offices in these districts, continues to be an agonizing ordeal that many find almost unbearable.

On Monday, another incident occurred when a female passenger fainted inside the overcrowded coach of the Parasuram Express just as the train was about to reach Kozhikode railway station.

This marks the second such incident in a week, as a few days ago, another lady passenger had also lost consciousness due to the heavy rush inside the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Parasuram Express.

“We urge any ministers or those in power to experience a journey in one of these packed morning train coaches. Only then can they truly grasp the hardships that daily commuters endure in their quest to reach their workplaces on time. Are they oblivious to our struggles? Are they not human beings?” questioned R Subha, a regular passenger between Kannur and Kozhikode.

“Ladies exert themselves to catch this train promptly after completing their household chores. However, once they manage to board the train, the challenges continue. The morning rush on this train is simply unimaginable. Are we not a civilized society? Do our citizens not deserve better travel facilities?” said Navya Shaji, another frustrated passenger.

Each day, numerous passengers, including women, endure this ordeal imposed upon them by the authorities. People with physical disabilities, individuals with medical conditions, senior citizens, and children all face significant difficulties on trains running between Kozhikode and Kasaragod.

The issues plaguing the Parasuram Express can be extended to other trains like Mangaluru- Thiruvananthapuram Express departing from Mangaluru in the evenings and the Mangaluru-Chennai Express in the evenings. Passengers of Malabar Express, which departs from Kasaragod in the mornings, share a similar experience.

“We have been raising the concerns with authorities for several years. The number of coaches should be increased, and more trains should be introduced to provide adequate facilities for passengers from North Malabar during peak hours,”said Rasheed Kavvayi, Chairman of the North Malabar Railway Passengers Coordination Committee.

