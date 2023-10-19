Home States Kerala

At 63, Kerala's Reeni has ‘weight’ of the worlds around her neck

Reeni, who was a keen athlete from her school days, put her passion on hold following marriage. “But I kept alive the sportsman in me, and this has helped me compete later in life,” she says. 

Published: 19th October 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Reeni Tharakan with her gold medals. (Photo | Express)

Reeni Tharakan with her gold medals. (Photo | Express)

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Better late than never, they say. And Reeni Tharakan would be the first to acknowledge the axiom’s weight in gold. The 63-year-old, who started powerlifting just four years ago, won three gold at the World Masters Powerlifting Championships held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, last week.

“I first started working out in 2013 to stay fit, and I never quit. In 2019, my trainers, Jagan and Jerry, spotted my talent in powerlifting and it transformed my life,” says Reeni, from Thycattussery, Cherthala.

“Egged on by my trainers, I took part in the Ernakulam district-level competition the very same year. I was then training at a gymnasium in Vyttila. I went on to win in various categories. I followed this up with success in state- and national-level competitions over the following years,” says the mother of two daughters.

Last May, the Asian masters championships was held in Alappuzha. Reeni won gold in squat, bench press and deadlift.

This helped her qualify for the Mongolia worlds, where she was the overall champion in the 61-70 age category. Around 125 powerlifters from 44 countries participated in the event, says Reeni, a graduate in English literature.  

Reeni, who was a keen athlete from her school days, put her passion on hold following marriage. “But I kept alive the sportsman in me, and this has helped me compete later in life,” she says. 

Her husband, Antony Tharakan, is a retired chief commercial manager of Southern Railways. Her elder daughter Anya is settled in the United States, while Roshina runs a restaurant in Chennai.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
powerlifting Reeni Tharakan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp