End massacre in Gaza, says Sitaram Yechury

Published: 20th October 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Cochin Mayor M Anilkumar attending the Isreal Palestine solidarity meet held at TK Ramakrishnan cultural centre in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has alleged that Israel is denying Palestinians their genuine right to continue in their homeland. 

“What Israel is doing is to expel all Palestinians from their homeland and deny them their genuine right to stay in their homeland. It is a gigantic imperialistic fraud towards Palestine that has been continuing for several years,” he said. 

“Israel should comply with the 1946 UN plan to create the State of Palestine. Israel should vacate the illegally occupied Palestinian territories. After that we will be the first ones to support Israel,” he said. 

Now foreign leaders are visiting Israel and expressing solidarity with that country. Over 700 Palestinians were killed this year in West Bank. There is no Hamas there. But Israel is seizing Palestinian territories and creating Jewish settlements in West Bank, he said.

He also came down on the US for protecting Israel. The US president Jo Biden promotes fake news of babies being slaughtered. 

Later the White House retracts. Now, the US claims that the inhuman bombing of the hospital is done by the “other side” when media, including those in the US, report otherwise, added Yechury.

