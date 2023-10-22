Thiruvambady Devaswom’s plan to sell assets triggers row in Kerala

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Thiruvambady Devaswom, one of the key partners of the Thrissur Pooram, has landed in a controversy with a section of devotees coming out against the administrative committee over its alleged attempt to sell valuable assets to clear debts.

The committee had allegedly sent a letter to Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) seeking permission to put on sale the Thiruvambady Convention Centre located in the heart of Thrissur city, 37.5 acres of land on Shoranur Road and Sandeepani Vidyaniketan at Kuttumukku. The letter that surfaced on social media evoked angry reactions from devotees who said assets purchased using donations made by devotees cannot be sold.

Though Thiruvambady temple is managed by a trust under the Hindu Religious Institutions Act, the CDB audits its accounts. The temple has to obtain permission from the CDB or the High Court to sell its assets. The temple management committee had availed a loan of `38 crore from the South Indian Bank for the construction of the Thiruvambady Convention Centre a few years ago. According to sources, the temple has to pay `65 lakh per month to the bank as EMI. As the temple defaulted on payment during pandemic time, the bank initiated revenue recovery proceedings. The temple has a total debt of `72 crore, including interest free loans taken from private parties.

“As the bank initiated revenue recovery proceedings, we formed a 11-member expert committee to study the financial implications and recommend steps to settle the loans. The committee recommended to sell some assets. The proposal was placed before the general body meeting which unanimously favoured sale of assets that don’t have spiritual importance,” said Thiruvambady devaswom secretary Gireesh Kumar.

No decision to sell school or convention centre: Official

“There is no decision to sell the Thiruvambady Convention Centre or Sandeepani School. The school has 16.5 acres of land and the proposal is to sell 10 acres from it, ensuring enough land for the functioning of the school. The other proposals are to sell one acre land near Daya Hospital and the land kept aside for elephants.

We have assets worth Rs 700 crore but the actual problem is liquidity. If we can settle the pending dues through sale of some assets, it will ease our burden and we will improve our finances in five years,” said Thiruvambady devaswom secretary Gireesh Kumar. Though the temple administration approached the CDB and Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan, permission has not been granted. CDB authorities have advised the temple to tread cautiously as the move may trigger protests.

