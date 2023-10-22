Travancore Devaswom Board to tighten noose on RSS activities on temple premises

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following up on its earlier directive prohibiting mass drills and illegal meetings by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) issued a fresh circular banning RSS-related activities and ‘namajapa’ protests on temple premises without permission.

The TDB had earlier issued two circulars banning RSS’ activities on temple premises. In the new circular, the board directed its vigilance wing to conduct surprise raids at temples to check for illegal meetings and drills by RSS. The TDB move comes in the wake of some instances of violation of its directives.

The ban on ‘namajapa protests’ on temple premises has been imposed in the wake of such protests against the board in some temples recently. Also, there were instances of temple advisory committees engaging in similar protests against certain reforms by the board, said the the circular issued on Friday.

A politically-motivated decision: RSS

The TDB directed the devaswom staff to take legal action against such protesters. Asking the vigilance wing to maintain guard against the activities of RSS and community organisations on temple premises, the circular said they should not be allowed to display their flags. No other organisation, except the temple advisory committees formed in accordance with the court-approved bylaw, will be allowed to be involved in a temple’s functioning.

The board asked priests and other temple staff to report to their higher-ups about any organisation conducting illegal meetings on temple premises. It has warned of strict action against higher officers who do not take action on such complaints. The board staff can seek the support of police and the district administration to take legal action against such organisations.

Political or community organisations should not be allowed to put up flags, festoons and hoardings that are not related to the temple. Devaswom boards had earlier issued directives banning illegal activities by political and community organisations after the High Court issued two orders in this regard. Meanwhile, the RSS leadership, which termed the TDB’s move a politically-motivated decision, plans to explore all options, including legal remedies.

“The new directive is part of a decision to strictly implement TDB’s earlier directives in this regard. The CPM has been trying to take over the running of temples under the TDB through its nominees. Naturally, there will be resistance by Hindu organisations. That’s why such a politically-motivated decision has been taken. As an organisaiton, we will take a decision on the future course of action after discussing with legal experts,” said RSS Pranta Karyavahak P N Eswaran.

The Malabar Devaswom Board had earlier issued an order banning the activities of RSS on temple premises. “There is a standing order. There were instances in which RSS workers tried to violate the order. The temple authorities prevented such attempts with the support of police. We are maintaining constant vigil,” said M R Murali, president Malabar Devaswom Board.

