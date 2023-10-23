Efforts on to offload largest crane in India at Vizhinjam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram (VIST) is set to receive the largest crane in the country, as authorities have initiated efforts to unload the massive 1620-tonne crane from the ship. The vessel, Zhen Hua 15, arrived at the port on October 15, carrying three cranes from Shanghai. Despite adverse sea conditions caused by Cyclone Tej, the authorities have successfully unloaded two Rail Mounted Gantry Cranes, each weighing 365 tonnes.

Offloading the larger crane presents additional challenges, as it requires extra support and a calmer sea. An official from VIST explained, “While the first two cranes were unloaded using the same bollards, we need additional support for the big one. We will also wait for more favourable sea conditions to commence unloading.”

The unloading process was delayed due to legal issues and adverse weather conditions. The Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO) granted conditional permission for the Chinese crew to disembark after a nearly one-week delay. The port will also incur a penalty for demurrage to the shipping company. The ship is expected to depart from the port by October 25, despite its originally scheduled departure date of October 21. Furthermore, the same vessel is anticipated to return to the port with five additional cranes by the end of November.

