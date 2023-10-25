5 women bag praise for organising 11-day Navratri festival at Trikkandiyoor temple in Kerala

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The fortitude, resilience, and unwavering determination of women have helped break numerous barriers, catalysing progress across all facets of life. Following the remarkable Navratri festival at Trikkandiyoor Ambalakulangara Bhagavathi Temple, a standout group of five women from Tirur in Malappuram has earned widespread recognition. Krishna Dinesh, Aswathy Raj C, Thulasi Devi, Reena, and Navya, the trailblazers of the courageous team, are the women who earned praise for their adept organisation of the 11-day event. It is arguably the first instance of an all-women team organising such an extensive Navratri festival at the temple.

Krishna Dinesh, who is also a classical dancer, said that organising the event proved to be a highly enriching experience for them.

“Under the auspices of the Sanathana Dharma Vedi, we curated a rich array of arts and cultural events for this Navratri festival. For the first time, an all-women team has taken charge of organising such an event at the temple. From 5.30 am to 9.30 pm, each day of the festival was filled with a series of programmes and temple rituals. Executing the event as per schedule is no small feat, and we gained invaluable experience by orchestrating such a significant occasion. We dedicated ourselves wholeheartedly to creating a truly enchanting festival, and the overwhelmingly positive responses from attendees affirmed that our efforts were a success,” Krishna said.

This year’s temple festival assumed a distinctive nature, marked by increased female participation in the programmes compared to previous years.

“We made a concerted effort to include more women in these programmes compared to previous years. This included providing opportunities to both professional and lesser-known local artists, with special emphasis on women performers. Additionally, we organised a unique event, ‘Mathru Pooja,’ dedicated to honouring mothers at the temple,” Krishna said.

While the women organisers navigated the demanding schedule with precision and dedication, they also emphasised that the accomplishment was not solely their own. A supportive team of men played a crucial role in ensuring the programme’s triumph.

Buoyed by this year’s triumph, the Sanathana Dharma Vedi is poised to expand the number of women members in the organising committee from five to fifty next year. Furthermore, they are committed to further elevating the participation of women in next year’s programme, surpassing the achievements of this year’s festival.

