Completion of digital survey in 15 villages in Kerala marks a milestone

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Residents of 15 villages in Kerala are set to be the first beneficiaries of the newly implemented digital land survey. The final survey maps of the villages will be uploaded onto an integrated digital system, consolidating the services of three government departments.

Revenue Minister K Rajan has announced the first week of November as the deadline for establishing the digital platform. The system will serve as a unified interface for the revenue, registration, and survey departments. The primary objective is to enable citizens to access various services provided by these departments without the need for physical visits. The system, known as the Integrated Land Information Management System, will be accessible through the “Ente Bhoomi” portal.

This new digital system aims to streamline land transactions, making them more authentic and convenient. As part of this initiative, a mutation sketch of the property will be included as a requisite document for future land registrations. Consequently, any changes made during property registration at the Registration Department will be automatically updated in the records of the Revenue and Survey departments. Presently, only the records of the Registration and Revenue departments are revised following a property transfer, leading to many new transactions going unnoticed by the Survey Department. The implementation of the digital system is expected to address this issue effectively.

The resurvey process is over in 40 villages where the draft maps were notified under Section 9(2) of the Kerala Survey and Boundaries Act, 1961. Following the one-month window to raise complaints, the next step involves notifying the final map under Section 13 of the Act, after which it will be handed over to the Revenue Department.

213 villages in second phase

The second phase of the digital land resurvey will encompass 213 villages, including 13 villages where digital resurveys were initiated as part of a prior programme. These villages have been selected from various districts, ensuring representation from all assembly constituencies and taluks.

