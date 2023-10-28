RSS eyes Hindu comrades in Kerala

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of its attempts to woo Hindu cadres within the CPM, the RSS has formulated a new strategy to address them directly and “enlighten” them about, what it calls, “discrimination to appease Muslims”. The Sangh fountain head has also identified 14 crucial subjects to be countered at any means so as to make a way for the growth of Hindutva ideology in the state.

The decisions were taken at a brainstorming session held in Kochi, attended by three representatives each from 33 feeder organisations of RSS, in September last. The meeting was convened to create a counter narrative to be used at the state level in discourses ranging from public meetings to channel discussions.

“We will raise the issue of Muslim appeasement in the CPM as there are enough examples for it, like key positions given to Muslims on the basis of religion,” a senior leader who attended the meeting told TNIE on condition of anonymity. “We will also raise how Muslim leaders were permitted to observe religious customs and rites while Hindu members and leaders were denied the right,” he said.

Although the RSS sees Congress also as a party appeasing Muslims, it has identified CPM, being the single largest Hindu party, as its main rival. Islamic extremism, religious conversion by Christians, destruction of Kerala model, the pathetic situation of SCs and ST’s are among the 14 subjects identified and counter narratives are prepared, the leader said.

Directions will be given to leaders from state to local level to speak in the same voice on these subjects at all occasions from public meetings to news channel discussions.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

