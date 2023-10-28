Home States Kerala

RSS eyes Hindu comrades in Kerala

Although the RSS sees Congress also as a party appeasing Muslims, it has identified CPM, being the single largest Hindu party, as its main rival.

Published: 28th October 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2023 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

RSS, RSS flag

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of its attempts to woo Hindu cadres within the CPM, the RSS has formulated a new strategy to address them directly and “enlighten” them about, what it calls, “discrimination to appease Muslims”. The Sangh fountain head has also identified 14 crucial subjects to be countered at any means so as to make a way for the growth of Hindutva ideology in the state.

The decisions were taken at a brainstorming session held in Kochi, attended by three representatives each from 33 feeder organisations of RSS, in September last. The meeting was convened to create a counter narrative to be used at the state level in discourses ranging from public meetings to channel discussions. 

“We will raise the issue of Muslim appeasement in the CPM as there are enough examples for it, like key positions given to Muslims on the basis of religion,” a senior leader who attended the meeting told TNIE on condition of anonymity. “We will also raise how Muslim leaders were permitted to observe religious customs and rites while Hindu members and leaders were denied the right,” he said. 

Although the RSS sees Congress also as a party appeasing Muslims, it has identified CPM, being the single largest Hindu party, as its main rival. Islamic extremism, religious conversion by Christians, destruction of Kerala model, the pathetic situation of  SCs and ST’s are among the 14 subjects identified and counter narratives are prepared, the leader said. 

Directions will be given to leaders from state to local level to speak in the same voice on these subjects at all occasions from public meetings to news channel discussions.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSS CPM Hindutva

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp