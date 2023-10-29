Catholic Church in Kerala condemns alleged efforts to justify Hamas

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid simmering tensions between the Christian and Muslim communities in the state, the recent Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) solidarity programme in Kozhikode has brought forth underlying grievances, particularly over the Hamas issue.

Adding to the debate, Thomas Tharayil, the auxiliary bishop of Syro-Malabar Church, Changanassery archeparchy, has openly criticised the alleged attempts to whitewash the Hamas terror attack.

“Attempts going on in the state to whitewash Hamas and depict its attack against Israel as a defensive act is scary,” the Bishop said in his FB post.

The Bishop’s response came hours after the League solidarity rally in Kozhikode on October 26, where Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also courted controversy for his speech.

“We have to doubt that the ongoing arguments and counter-arguments about the war in West Asia are a symptom of communalism affecting Kerala society. It is alarming to witness secular parties competing with each other to gloss over the actions of the terrorist organisation ‘Hamas,’ which had launched an attack against a country where life had been progressing peacefully, placing the blame on Israel. Every responsible political party should understand that using vote banks as a basis of truth would ultimately erode the cherished social values of Kerala. This would also contribute to the polarisation of the non-partisan population,” he said in the FB post.

This marks the first time the Catholic Church has openly criticised the solidarity programme organised by Muslim organisations and political parties. The Catholic Church’s new stance is anticipated to significantly impact Congress rather than CPM. With the absence of Christian leaders following Oommen Chandy’s passing, the party’s leadership has been affected, primarily in central and north Kerala constituencies, where the Christian population holds substantial influence.

Additionally, there is discontent within the Christian community regarding the perceived priorities given to the Muslim League in UDF. “There is criticism that the League and Muslim organisations are controlling the Congress. This allegation was further reinforced during the last assembly election when Congress forged an understanding with the Welfare Party, an offshoot of the Muslim fundamentalist organisation Jamaat-e-Islami,” political commentator Ajith Sreenivasan told TNIE.

The Kerala Catholic Bishop’s Council (KCBC) also views the response of the political parties as biased, primarily influenced by the large Muslim minority vote. “Although Christians have faced persecution in many Muslim countries, we are not witnessing any solidarity programmes,” said KCBC deputy secretary general Fr Jacob G Palackappilly.

“Why this uproar when only Muslims are persecuted? Why are Muslims not labelling Hamas as a terrorist organisation? The ongoing response in the state is one-sided,” he said.

