Kalamassery blasts: Kerala CM terms it 'unfortunate'; NSG, NIA teams to reach Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has termed the Kalamassery serial blast incident as "serious" and "unfortunate." He told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday that the condition of two people who were injured is serious.

The blast during a prayer meet organised by Jehovah's Witnesses at a convention centre in Kerala on Sunday has claimed one life and injured 36 others.

They were caused by two improvised explosive devices (IED), state DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held telephonic talks with Pinarayi to assess the situation.

A team comprising National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) officials have been sent to the state.

The CM informed that the police are scouting for more details on the cause of the blast which killed a woman.

"One person has died in the blast. The condition of two people is serious. The rest of the injured persons have been admitted to hospitals. The police in Ernakulam have reached the blast spot at Kalamassery. DGP is on his way to Ernakulam. Further details are awaited", Pinarayi said.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, who is in Delhi, told the media that any action aimed at diverting attention from the Palestine issue would entail strict action.

"When Kerala is standing united with the people of Palestine, any terrible action to divert attention from it will entail strict action. The government and all democratic persons will together condemn it," he said.

Asked whether he was terming the incident as a 'pre-planned conspiracy' to divert attention from the Palestine issue, Govindan said that has to be examined.

At the same time, he also said that on viewing it politically in the prevailing situation, such an incident appears to be part of a terror act.

To a query asking him if the blast was not an accident, Govindan replied by asking how could it be an accident when bomb parts had been found at the scene according to the information he had got.

