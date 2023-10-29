Home States Kerala

Kerala: Cusat to speed up construction of compound wall

The absence of a compound wall had led to law and order issues, including the infiltration of anti-social elements onto the campus.

The main thoroughfare through Cusat campus that will soon go out of bounds for the residents living towards the western and eastern side of the campus. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The syndicate of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has taken steps to expedite the construction of its compound wall. It has also been decided to address the public concerns about restrictions on vehicular traffic.   

The absence of a compound wall had led to law and order issues, including the infiltration of anti-social elements onto the campus. These measures are being implemented in accordance with directives from various agencies, including the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, aimed at enhancing campus security and ensuring the safety of students.   

In light of these developments, Law and Industries Minister P Rajeeve convened a meeting on Friday, attended by district collector N S K Umesh, Cusat University officials, and other community representatives. During the meeting, it was decided that the university would allocate approximately seven cents of land near the Ration Shop Junction and east of its ‘F’ type quarters to create a public park. Additionally, land would be provided for the construction of a parallel road to the existing pipeline road.    

