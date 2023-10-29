Kerala: Suresh Gopi booked after woman scribe complains of misbehaviour

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Police have registered a case against actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi on a complaint filed by a woman journalist who accused him of misbehaving with her while addressing mediapersons in Kozhikode on Friday.

The journalist, who works for a television news channel, lodged the complaint with the Kozhikode city police commissioner, who handed it over to Nadakkavu police. The case has been registered under Section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code, for outraging the modesty of a woman.

“I asked him (the actor) questions about contesting in Thrissur, among other things. In the meantime, he called me ‘mole’ (daughter) and patted me on my shoulder. I was shocked and didn’t know what to do or what was going on. At that point, I backed off. I tried to remove his hand from my shoulder,” the journalist said in a video detailing the incident.

“The media interaction continued and I again asked questions. His reaction was the same and he placed his hand on my shoulder again. It was something I could not bear. The behaviour was mentally troubling. I pushed his hand away from my shoulder,” she said.

Suresh Gopi tendered an apology after the incident triggered a controversy. “I treated the woman with affection in front of the media. I have never been disrespectful of anyone in my life on and off the public stage. However, what the woman feels about it (my behaviour) should be respected. I apologise if she felt bad or suffered mentally in any way. Sorry...,” Suresh Gopi said in a Facebook post.

“Police have been instructed to take necessary action. The Kozhikode city police commissioner has been asked to investigate the complaint and submit a report within 15 days. The issue cannot be resolved by an apology. The women’s commission is taking the matter seriously,” said Satheedevi.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sobha Surendran defended the actor-politician. She said what is going on against Suresh Gopi is part of a political conspiracy. She said it’s unjust to hunt him down even after he has tendered an apology. Sobha alleged that CPM leaders, including Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, are behind the unnecessary controversy.

‘Act can only be seen as workplace harassment’

Network of Women in Media, a national association of women media workers, has condemned the incident. “The rude behaviour of BJP leader and actor Suresh Gopi towards the media worker is highly condemnable. As per the Prevention of Sexual Harassment against women at workplace (PoSH) Act 2013, this can only be seen as workplace harassment,” NWMI said in a statement.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOZHIKODE: Police have registered a case against actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi on a complaint filed by a woman journalist who accused him of misbehaving with her while addressing mediapersons in Kozhikode on Friday. The journalist, who works for a television news channel, lodged the complaint with the Kozhikode city police commissioner, who handed it over to Nadakkavu police. The case has been registered under Section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code, for outraging the modesty of a woman. “I asked him (the actor) questions about contesting in Thrissur, among other things. In the meantime, he called me ‘mole’ (daughter) and patted me on my shoulder. I was shocked and didn’t know what to do or what was going on. At that point, I backed off. I tried to remove his hand from my shoulder,” the journalist said in a video detailing the incident.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The media interaction continued and I again asked questions. His reaction was the same and he placed his hand on my shoulder again. It was something I could not bear. The behaviour was mentally troubling. I pushed his hand away from my shoulder,” she said. Suresh Gopi tendered an apology after the incident triggered a controversy. “I treated the woman with affection in front of the media. I have never been disrespectful of anyone in my life on and off the public stage. However, what the woman feels about it (my behaviour) should be respected. I apologise if she felt bad or suffered mentally in any way. Sorry...,” Suresh Gopi said in a Facebook post. “Police have been instructed to take necessary action. The Kozhikode city police commissioner has been asked to investigate the complaint and submit a report within 15 days. The issue cannot be resolved by an apology. The women’s commission is taking the matter seriously,” said Satheedevi. Meanwhile, BJP leader Sobha Surendran defended the actor-politician. She said what is going on against Suresh Gopi is part of a political conspiracy. She said it’s unjust to hunt him down even after he has tendered an apology. Sobha alleged that CPM leaders, including Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, are behind the unnecessary controversy. ‘Act can only be seen as workplace harassment’ Network of Women in Media, a national association of women media workers, has condemned the incident. “The rude behaviour of BJP leader and actor Suresh Gopi towards the media worker is highly condemnable. As per the Prevention of Sexual Harassment against women at workplace (PoSH) Act 2013, this can only be seen as workplace harassment,” NWMI said in a statement. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp