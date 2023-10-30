Kalamassery blasts: Death toll rises to two

Arun M and Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KALAMASSERY(KOCHI): Three almost simultaneous explosions rocked a crowded prayer meeting of the Christian group Jehovah’s Witnesses at Kalamassery in Kochi on Sunday morning, killing two and injuring scores of others.

While the blasts, carried out using IEDs (improvised explosive devices), triggered suspicions of a terror attack and sparked conspiracy theories, a 50-year-old man, an estranged member of the sect, surrendered later in the day after posting a video on social media claiming responsibility for the explosions.

Police have, however, not ruled out the terror angle and an investigation, involving both police and NIA, is on and security has been tightened across the state. The first woman killed was identified late on Sunday. She is Liyona Poulose, 60, of Perumbavoor. The second victim has been identified as Kumari, 53, a native of Kaliyar, Idukki. Six of the injured are said to be in a critical condition.

Minister V N Vasavan meeting the

injured persons at Ernakulam

Government Medical College

Hospital | Express

Dominic Martin, 50, an estranged member of the group, claimed responsibility for the blasts that occurred at around 9:30 am at Zamra International Convention Centre, where around 2,500 members of the congregation had assembled on the concluding day of the three-day prayer meeting. He surrendered before the Kodakara police station in Thrissur in the afternoon and is being interrogated.

In a Facebook video, Martin said: “For 16 years I had been associated with Jehovah’s Witnesses. But, around six years ago, I came to a realisation that Jehovah’s Witnesses is a nefarious organisation and their teachings are anti-national. Realising this, I approached them and urged them to correct their teachings. However, they ignored me. I approached them again and again. But I was continuously ignored.”

“Dominic Martin has confessed to the crime and surrendered before the police. He has also submitted some evidence to prove his involvement. We are examining the evidence that he has submitted,” said ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajith Kumar. The police have invoked charges under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the case.

Meanwhile, the Kalamassery police also took another person, Santhosh Abraham, 47, into custody. The Pathanamthitta native was found moving suspiciously in the area a few hours after the blasts. Besides the forensic squad, dog squad and anti-terrorist squad, a team of Central agencies also examined the spot.

The police have collected CCTV footage of the past three days from the convention centre. According to the participants of the prayer meet, the centre was equipped with CCTV cameras at all vital locations, and this would provide clues to the police personnel. Police are also seeking information about a blue Baleno car that left the centre’s premises 10 minutes before the prayer started. They have gathered CCTV visuals of the car from various places. Eyewitnesses have reportedly said they saw a person arriving in it with a bag.

On the terror link, Kerala police chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib said, “At this stage, I cannot say anything. Only after the investigations, I can confirm the details. The preliminary probe has confirmed that the blasts were triggered by IEDs. Whoever was behind the attack will be brought to book.”

Loud explosion, fire: Shock for many

The convention began on Friday and on the last day, the attendees were standing with their eyes closed, chanting a prayer after gathering around 9:30 am. Among those who had gathered were women, children, and the elderly. After a few minutes, they heard a loud explosion and saw fire inside the hall. The blast was closely followed by two more.

With fire and smoke enveloping the area, all the six doors of the hall were opened and the air was filled with shouts of people asking each other to get out of the building. The injured were rushed to hospitals nearby. A 12- year-old child among them suffered more than 70% burn injuries and is on ventilator support, according to the hospital sources.

Eyewitnesses reported multiple explosions happening within a fraction of a second. M P Thomas, a participant from Angamaly, said three successive blasts occurred inside the convention hall after 9:30 am. “The first blast originated from beyond the middle of the hall, followed by two simultaneous explosions. By then the air-conditioned hall was filled with fire and smoke.

The blasts occurred immediately after the conclusion of a prayer that was part of the day’s event,” he said. Several people were in shock and were unable to narrate the experience they went through. Many helped the old people struggling to get up after falling in the melee. “By the time the police and fire and rescue personnel arrived we had helped most people get out of the hall,” said V V Michael, another participant from Thrikkakara.

