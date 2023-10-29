Home States Kerala

Blasts at Kalamassery prayer meet: Jehovah's Witnesses member Dominic Martin surrenders, claims responsibility

Prior to his surrender, Martin made a Facebook video where he said he was not happy with the Christian evangelical sect's activities. 

Published: 29th October 2023 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2023 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Dominic Martin speaking on video.

Dominic Martin speaking on video.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Within a few hours of the serial blasts at a Kalamassery convention centre on Sunday, a Kochi native named Dominic Martin surrendered before the Kodakara police station in Thrissur district. 

He has claimed responsibility for the blasts and is currently undergoing detailed interrogation, according to sources. 

Three successive explosions were reported from a prayer meeting organised by the Christian evangelical sect Jehovah's Witnesses at the Zamrah International Convention Centre in Kalamassery, Kochi, leaving one dead, and injuring 36 people. Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were what caused the blasts. They were either concealed in two bags or boxes, sources revealed.

The venue had around 2,200-2,500 people assembled for a prayer session.

Before his surrender, Martin had made a Facebook video where he claimed responsibility for the blasts saying that he was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses and was not happy with the sect's activities. 

Kerala Police has also taken another person into custody during a check at Kannur railway station. The individual is a native of Gujarat and was found to be looking suspicious. 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been investigating the blasts.

In the wake of the explosions, the Kerala Police have issued an alert and are patrolling various areas with the potential for crowding, such as bus stations, railway stations, convention centers, shopping malls, markets, tourist locations, places of worship, and more.

The Ernakulam district administration has opened a round-the-clock control room. This is their number: 0484 2423513.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held telephonic talks with Pinarayi to assess the situation

A team comprising National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) officials have been sent to the state.

ALSO READ | Kalamassery blasts: Kerala CM terms it 'unfortunate'; NSG, NIA teams to reach Kerala

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jehova's Witnesses Dominic Martin Kalamassery blasts Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp