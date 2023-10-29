Blasts at Kalamassery prayer meet: Jehovah's Witnesses member Dominic Martin surrenders, claims responsibility

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Within a few hours of the serial blasts at a Kalamassery convention centre on Sunday, a Kochi native named Dominic Martin surrendered before the Kodakara police station in Thrissur district.

He has claimed responsibility for the blasts and is currently undergoing detailed interrogation, according to sources.

Three successive explosions were reported from a prayer meeting organised by the Christian evangelical sect Jehovah's Witnesses at the Zamrah International Convention Centre in Kalamassery, Kochi, leaving one dead, and injuring 36 people. Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were what caused the blasts. They were either concealed in two bags or boxes, sources revealed.

The venue had around 2,200-2,500 people assembled for a prayer session.

Before his surrender, Martin had made a Facebook video where he claimed responsibility for the blasts saying that he was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses and was not happy with the sect's activities.

Kerala ADGP MR Ajith Kumar, says "One person has surrendered in Kodakra Police Station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming that he has done it. His name is Dominic Martin and he claims that he belonged to the same group of sabha. We are verifying it. We are looking into all aspects of… pic.twitter.com/Cm0mcfDLFV — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) October 29, 2023

Kerala Police has also taken another person into custody during a check at Kannur railway station. The individual is a native of Gujarat and was found to be looking suspicious.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been investigating the blasts.

In the wake of the explosions, the Kerala Police have issued an alert and are patrolling various areas with the potential for crowding, such as bus stations, railway stations, convention centers, shopping malls, markets, tourist locations, places of worship, and more.

The Ernakulam district administration has opened a round-the-clock control room. This is their number: 0484 2423513.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held telephonic talks with Pinarayi to assess the situation

A team comprising National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) officials have been sent to the state.

