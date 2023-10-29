Blasts at prayer meet in Kerala's Kalamassery: Attendees in a state of shock but poised

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KALAMASSERY (Kochi): Bewilderment and shock, but peaceful. This was the expression written large on the faces of the people standing outside Zamra International Convention Centre at Kalamassery in Ernakulam district where serial blasts claimed one life, and injured 36.

With people hastily evacuating the hall, where the annual convention of Jehovah's Witness was held, the scene inside was a chaotic mess of bags and belongings left behind.

According to Sherly Mathew, a native of Angamaly and a participant at the prayer meeting, the blast happened in the middle of the hall, and that led people to rush outside to safety. "My bag which has my house key and other items got left behind. With clarity yet to be attained regarding the cause of the blast, the police have cordoned off the convention centre premises and our vehicles are inside," she said.

Added Anne Kurian, a native of Kalady: "We have no idea as to when we will be getting our belongings back. But we are waiting." The participants, who have arrived from different parts of Ernakulam district, mainly from Angamaly, Perumbavoor, Kalady, Kothamangalam, Thodupuzha and other nearby districts, could be seen looking around seeking information on what they are to do.

Thomas K, a native of Kothamangalam said, "Though the police have said that they will be taking care of our vehicles, we worry as to what to do, meanwhile. The heat and all the anxiety is getting to the children." According to him, the three-day convention saw a daily participation of around 2,500 people. "The number was large today since it is a Sunday."

READ MORE | Blasts at Kalamassery prayer meet: Jehovah's Witnesses member Dominic Martin surrenders, claims responsibility

Another convention that was taking place simultaneously at Thaliparambu was cancelled following the blasts at Kalamassery.

"Police arrived and evacuated the convention arena," said Thomas. A matter of concern is the non-acceptance of blood from others. However, Anne said that as for their belief of not accepting blood from others, it won't be a hassle in the medical treatment. "There are other means today. So that won't be a factor that will cause any casualties. But we are all in shock. We are a peace-loving people. Never in our history has any such incident happened!"

Last year too, the Jehovah's Witness congregation held a convention in Zamra. Nothing untoward happened. "Nobody knows what might have caused the blast. We hope it had nothing to do with terror or any other thing. We hope it might be something minor," said Anne.

However, Melvin Joseph of Paravur said following the blast triggered panic among the participants leading to some people tripping over the plastic chairs and falling. An elderly woman sustained injuries after falling between chairs.

He said everything happened quickly. "The convention begins with a prayer. And it was towards the end of the prayer that we heard a blast. We were in the third row from the front and on looking back all we could see was flames and smoke. It is a mystery as to what happened. There was nothing in the aisle that could have caused the fire which started near a chair," he said.

According to him, all the people had come with lunchboxes. "The convention was to happen in two sessions. The morning from 9:30 to 12:15 and the post-lunch session from 1:30 pm to 3:40 pm," he added. "The entire event was being broadcast on a huge screen too. So something might have caught on to it too. But who could have done it? Look how peaceful we are."

His wife said, "The irony of it is that in the past two sessions, we were being prepared by our church leaders to develop patience. We were told of the uncertainties of the present world and asked to develop the quality of patience. You can see that reflected here. Can you see anyone get aggressive or protest?"

Meanwhile, the stranded people were shifted to different places including halls and also their relatives places in 10 buses arranged by the district administration.

Watch video

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KALAMASSERY (Kochi): Bewilderment and shock, but peaceful. This was the expression written large on the faces of the people standing outside Zamra International Convention Centre at Kalamassery in Ernakulam district where serial blasts claimed one life, and injured 36. With people hastily evacuating the hall, where the annual convention of Jehovah's Witness was held, the scene inside was a chaotic mess of bags and belongings left behind. According to Sherly Mathew, a native of Angamaly and a participant at the prayer meeting, the blast happened in the middle of the hall, and that led people to rush outside to safety. "My bag which has my house key and other items got left behind. With clarity yet to be attained regarding the cause of the blast, the police have cordoned off the convention centre premises and our vehicles are inside," she said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Added Anne Kurian, a native of Kalady: "We have no idea as to when we will be getting our belongings back. But we are waiting." The participants, who have arrived from different parts of Ernakulam district, mainly from Angamaly, Perumbavoor, Kalady, Kothamangalam, Thodupuzha and other nearby districts, could be seen looking around seeking information on what they are to do. Thomas K, a native of Kothamangalam said, "Though the police have said that they will be taking care of our vehicles, we worry as to what to do, meanwhile. The heat and all the anxiety is getting to the children." According to him, the three-day convention saw a daily participation of around 2,500 people. "The number was large today since it is a Sunday." READ MORE | Blasts at Kalamassery prayer meet: Jehovah's Witnesses member Dominic Martin surrenders, claims responsibility Another convention that was taking place simultaneously at Thaliparambu was cancelled following the blasts at Kalamassery. "Police arrived and evacuated the convention arena," said Thomas. A matter of concern is the non-acceptance of blood from others. However, Anne said that as for their belief of not accepting blood from others, it won't be a hassle in the medical treatment. "There are other means today. So that won't be a factor that will cause any casualties. But we are all in shock. We are a peace-loving people. Never in our history has any such incident happened!" Last year too, the Jehovah's Witness congregation held a convention in Zamra. Nothing untoward happened. "Nobody knows what might have caused the blast. We hope it had nothing to do with terror or any other thing. We hope it might be something minor," said Anne. However, Melvin Joseph of Paravur said following the blast triggered panic among the participants leading to some people tripping over the plastic chairs and falling. An elderly woman sustained injuries after falling between chairs. He said everything happened quickly. "The convention begins with a prayer. And it was towards the end of the prayer that we heard a blast. We were in the third row from the front and on looking back all we could see was flames and smoke. It is a mystery as to what happened. There was nothing in the aisle that could have caused the fire which started near a chair," he said. According to him, all the people had come with lunchboxes. "The convention was to happen in two sessions. The morning from 9:30 to 12:15 and the post-lunch session from 1:30 pm to 3:40 pm," he added. "The entire event was being broadcast on a huge screen too. So something might have caught on to it too. But who could have done it? Look how peaceful we are." His wife said, "The irony of it is that in the past two sessions, we were being prepared by our church leaders to develop patience. We were told of the uncertainties of the present world and asked to develop the quality of patience. You can see that reflected here. Can you see anyone get aggressive or protest?" Meanwhile, the stranded people were shifted to different places including halls and also their relatives places in 10 buses arranged by the district administration. Watch video Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp