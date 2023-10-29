Kalamassery prayer meet blasts: Two IEDs were hidden in boxes; NIA's Kochi unit begins probe

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The officers of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have started an investigation into the Sunday blasts at a prayer meeting organised by Jehovah's Witnesses in Kalamassery, and found that the blasts were triggered by two IEDs hidden in two boxes or bags. The NIA is the central counter-terrorism law enforcement agency.

One person died, and around 36 sustained injuries. and at least five others were critically injured in the blasts.

The venue had around 2,200-2,500 people assembled for a prayer session. Jehovah's Witnesses is a Christian evangelical sect.

Police and NIA officers are examining the CCTV cameras in and around the Zamrah International Convention Centre area to get information about the perpetrators involved in the incident.

As per the information, the explosion took place at the centre of the hall where over 2,200-2500 believers of Jehovah's Witnesses were taking part in the regional convention.

Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were either concealed in two bags or boxes, sources revealed.

"Bomb squads of Kochi City Police and State Special Branch inspected the area and found traces of explosives used for the dual explosion," said a source. The NIA's Kochi unit is coordinating the probe with the Kerala police, sources said.

The statements collected by police from the participants revealed that bombs took off just when the convention began around 9.30 am.

The casualties occurred due to a subsequent fire that broke out after the blasts.

No terrorist organisation has taken responsibility for the act.

Also, there were no active intelligence alerts about any terror strike in Kochi.

Vehicle checks have been intensified in Ernakulam district and sensitive areas have been put under police surveillance. Inspection is being conducted at railway stations, airports and bus terminals in the district.

