Kalamassery explosion was 6th IED blast in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent explosion in Kalamassery marks the sixth recorded incident of improvised explosive device (IED) explosions in the state’s recent history, with two cases remaining unresolved from the prior five incidents.

One of the earliest suspected IED incidents occurred on December 6, 1997, when a bomb detonated in the restroom of a train at Thrissur Railway Station, claiming four lives. The incident was believed to be linked to the Babri Masjid demolition, but the perpetrators have yet to be identified.

The second incident in Kerala involved two IEDs exploding at separate bus stands in Kozhikode on March 3, 2006. The NIA, which took over the investigation, apprehended individuals associated with terrorist groups, including Thadiyantevida Nazeer. However, the Kerala High Court acquitted the accused persons last year, citing improper handling of the case by the national agency.

The Ernakulam District Collectorate witnessed a low-intensity IED blast on July 10, 2009, with no casualties reported. Despite suspicions of involvement by various terror and extremist groups, the investigation into the blast has yet to identify the responsible individuals or groups.

Other incidents involving IED explosions were reported on June 15, 2016, and November 1, 2016, when low-intensity IEDs were detonated under vehicles parked at court premises in Kollam and Malappuram, respectively.

Investigations revealed the involvement of a gang supporting Al-Qaeda and the Base Movement in Tamil Nadu. This four-member group was found to be engaged in similar activities in other southern states, leading to their arrest by the NIA in 2017.

