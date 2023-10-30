Trupti Katkar Chavan, Jose Ellickal win Kochi Spice Coast Marathon 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jose Ellickal and Trupti Katkar Chavan emerged as victors in the full marathon category at the Ageas Federal Life Insurance Kochi Spice Coast Marathon 2023, held here on Sunday. Ellickal, hailing from Wayanad, strategically led the men’s category from the early stages of the race, securing the top position.

Benson C B and Sujith T R claimed the first and second runners-up positions, respectively. In the Women’s full marathon, Trupti Katkar Chavan from Maharashtra clinched the first place, with Shyma I K and Shinomol Palathana securing the second and third positions, respectively.

The Kochi Spice Coast Marathon, organised by Soles of India, is recognised as one of the nation’s leading Green Marathons, emphasising the importance of reducing, recycling, reusing, and repurposing waste. During the event’s inauguration, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, the Brand Ambassador of Ageas Federal Life Insurance, praised the organizers and sponsors for their efforts.

“This is easily the most scenic marathon and I am proud to be associated with it. Amazingly, close to 7,000 runners across age groups are taking part in the event with the determination to ‘run ageless, run fearless’,” he said.

