Gold stolen from house of Jehovah’s Witnesses convention participant in Kerala

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Twenty-seven sovereigns of gold and diamond ornaments were stolen from the house of a Jehovah’s Witnesses believer at Pachalam when she was attending the convention at Kalamassery where two explosions occurred on Sunday.

Ernakulam North Police on Monday arrested George Prince, 36, of Bose Nagar, Elamkulam, who is also a Jehovah’s Witnesses member. The theft occurred around 8:30 am when Thangam and her family were attending the convention at Kalamassery.

George broke the lock of the rear door and entered the house. He later opened the almirah and stole jewellery worth around Rs 15 lakh. Following a complaint, Ernakulam North Police registered a case and conducted a probe. The probe revealed that George had enmity towards Thankam’s family. The arrested person was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

