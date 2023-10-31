Kalamassery blasts: CM Pinarayi Vijayan assures stern action against hate campaigns on social media

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The all-party meeting convened on Monday against the backdrop of the Kalamassery blasts called upon the public to unite in isolating attempts to destroy the social unity, cultural heritage and secular values of the state in the name of an isolated incident. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured the political leadership in the state of stern action against hate campaigns on social media and efforts to strengthen the intelligence system. All the political parties assured their support to the government’s initiative to maintain peace.

A resolution passed unanimously by the meeting appealed to the people to guard against getting caught up in baseless speculation and rumours. “Each one should realise the ill-intention in propagating rumours that are anti-national and anti-people. It is the atmosphere of coexistence, brotherhood and peace in Kerala that has caught the attention of the world.

However, we know that there are people who cannot tolerate this unique characteristic and who want to destroy this structure altogether. We will ensure that Kerala survives such attempts. The meeting also declares that any attempt to destroy the co-existence, interdependence and collective survival will be dealt with at any cost,” the resolution said.

At the meeting, CPM state secretary M V Govindan came under criticism for his statement linking Sunday’s blasts with the Palestine solidarity programmes organised in the state. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan made an oblique reference, while V T Balaram, of the Congress, and BJP state general secretary C Krishnakumar brought to the attention of the meeting that it was Govindan who first speculated about the incident before any political party or the media. All the leaders called for strengthening the intelligence system.

CM vows extensive probe

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan promised a thorough investigation into the blasts in Kalamassery. Speaking at the all-party meeting, he said the government will take stringent action against hate campaigns. He lauded the media for taking steps to avoid fear-mongering. Strong action will be initiated against those who try to sabotage the religious harmony and peaceful co-existence in the state. Everyone should keep away from such activities, the CM added.

Inflammatory social media content: One held

P’Thitta: Pathanamthitta police made an arrest on Monday in connection with a communally provocative social media post following the multiple blasts at the Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer convention in Kalamassery.The 44-year-old suspect, Riva Philip, a Kozhencherry native residing in Kakkanad, Ernakulam, was apprehended following a complaint lodged by an SDPI leader. The police have registered a case against him under IPC section 153. The accused, who is employed in Kochi, is currently under investigation. Before his arrest, Riva Philip issued an apology on his Facebook account on Monday evening. Following the incident, Pathanamthitta’s district police chief, V Ajith, emphasised the need for organisers of public religious events and gatherings to notify the police in advance. This also applies to conventions and religious sermons.

