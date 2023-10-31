Keraleeyam mega fest in Thiruvananthapuram from November 1

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced the final schedule of Keraleeyam 2023 in Thiruvananthapuram and said it will be an occasion to celebrate the state’s culture. He said the mega event will be an avenue to showcase the state to the world and also to reiterate that communal elements cannot thrive here.

Prominent persons from different walks of life, including the ambassadors of UAE, South Korea, Norway and Cuba, will attend the inauguration of Keraleeyam 2023 at Central Stadium on Tuesday. There will be 42 venues between Kowdiar and East Fort. A total of 25 seminars will be conducted between 9:30 am to 1:30 pm from November 2 to 6.

The seminars, aimed at preparing a blueprint for the next course of action in Nava Keralam, will cover topics like gender justice, welfare and issues faced by elderly, land reforms, fisheries sector, rights and welfare of workers, and education sector. Kerala’s handling of the Covid pandemic will also be a topic. Over 200 experts will speak at the seminars either directly or virtually.

Cultural programmes will be held in the evenings. Over 300 art programmes will be carried out at 30 venues which will be attended by 4,100 artists. In addition, there will be exhibitions, trade fairs and food fests from 10 am to 10 pm. As many as 25 exhibitions will be conducted on the stretch between Kowdiar and East Fort. The major eight exhibitions will be held at Kanakakkunnu, Tagore Theater, University College, Ayyankali Hall, Central Stadium and Putharikandam Maidan.

Security arrangements

Over 1,000 police personnel, including 250 women police officers and over 400 special police officers, will be deployed for security arrangements. Units of the fire force and health department will be present at different locations. Two special police control rooms will be set up at Kanakakunnu and Putharikandam.

