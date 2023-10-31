Man loses only daughter to Kalamassery blasts; wife and son remain critical

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayattoor resident Pradeep’s life took a tragic turn on Sunday. The multiple blasts during a prayer meeting at the Kalamassery convention centre on Sunday claimed the life of his 12-year-old daughter. Meanwhile, his wife and son are currently battling for their lives at Aster MedCity, while another son is undergoing treatment at the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital.

Pradeep has spent the past two days anxiously awaiting any update on his family members at the two hospitals. The news of his daughter’s passing, who was undergoing treatment at Government MCH Kalamassery, shattered him when he received it early Monday morning, leaving him without solace.

Libna succumbed to her injuries at 12:40 am. With 90% wounds and unresponsive to medical treatment, the 12-year-old, the youngest of the three siblings, tragically passed away, a source said. While Pradeep’s wife Saly and 24-year-old son Praveen remain in critical condition, they are being sustained with the aid of ventilators at Aster Medcity.

A senior official at the Medical College hospital revealed, “We have not released the body of the girl after the post-mortem procedure as her brother and mother are on ventilator support.” Pradeep’s younger son, Rahul, is admitted to the medical college with seven per cent wounds.

