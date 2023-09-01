Despite criticism, actor Jayasurya sticks to his guns

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Jayasurya on Thursday stuck to his statement that the government failed to address the issues faced by the paddy farmers despite criticism by Left leaders who termed the actor’s statement “factually incorrect.”

Jayasurya also received support from a section of the public and professionals from the film industry following the row.

“I am not part of any political party. I just highlighted the issues faced by paddy farmers,” Jayasurya told the media. Despite repeated attempts, the actor did not respond to TNIE.

Actor and farmer Krishna Prasad, whom Jayasurya mentioned in his speech at the event, said he received the payment for the paddy from the government as loan.

“I got the money as loan. Many farmers are not paid yet,” Prasad told a TV channel. “I appreciate Jayasurya for speaking up for the farmers,” he said.

Jayasurya attracted trolls and critical comments from Left-backed social media handles after he spoke about the non-payment of dues to paddy farmers.

He had also said that youngsters are not choosing farming as a vocation due to the government’s failure to ensure proper payments to farmers.

He made these comments at the concluding session of Krishikoppam Kalamassery, an initiative launched by Minister P Rajeeve to promote agriculture in his constituency, on Monday.

Actors Haresh Peradi and Joy Mathew backed Jayasurya on Thursday. “More than analysing the right and wrong in what he said, what impressed me is that the mainstream Malayalam film actors have started reacting on public issues. Especially the politics he spoke about on a stage where two ministers were present,” Haresh Peradi wrote on his Facebook page.

“For the information of other leading actors, whether you respond to public issues or not, people will watch your movie only if it is good. So don’t keep quiet to get more audience for your movies. The public is more intelligent. Say what you have to say through your movies. Your acting will also improve,” he urged other actors.

Joy termed Jayasurya ‘The Thiruvonasuryan’ for bringing the issues of the public to the attention of the authorities, rather than pleasing them. Agriculture Minister P Prasad responded that what Jaysaurya said is factually incorrect. “He is a good actor. However, this was just a pretension,” said the minister.

How farmers are given procurement price

For several years, Kerala Bank used to give loan based on the paddy receipt sheets issued by Supplyco. This year, it was a consortium of banks, SBI, Canara Bank and Federal Bank which disbursed the money as a large amount was due to the Kerala Bank from Supplyco. Though given as loan, the interest to the bank is paid by the state government and the principal is paid once the Centre transfers funds to the state. However, till the loans are paid it will affect the CIBIL score of farmers.

