Home States Kerala

Film and TV actor Aparna P Nair found dead at her Thiruvananthapuram residence

She is survived by daughters Thraya and Krithika. Aparna has acted in movies such as Meghatheertham, Muddugau, Achaayans Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakkeel and Kalki. 

Published: 01st September 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Aparna P Nair

Film-TV actor Aparna P Nair

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Film-TV actor Aparna P Nair (31) was found dead here late on Thursday. According to police, the body was found in her house at Karamana.

A case of unnatural death has been registered. 

The actor's mother and sister were reportedly present at the house when the incident occurred. She was rushed to a private hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police have begun an investigation and have recorded the statements of the relatives. 

She is survived by daughters Thraya and Krithika.

Aparna has acted in movies such as Meghatheertham, Muddugau, Achaayans Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakkeel and Kalki. 

She also essayed roles in TV serials such as Chandanamazha, Aatmasakhi and Maidhili Veendum Varunnu. 

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aparna P Nair Thiruvananthapuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp