Film and TV actor Aparna P Nair found dead at her Thiruvananthapuram residence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Film-TV actor Aparna P Nair (31) was found dead here late on Thursday. According to police, the body was found in her house at Karamana.

A case of unnatural death has been registered.

The actor's mother and sister were reportedly present at the house when the incident occurred. She was rushed to a private hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police have begun an investigation and have recorded the statements of the relatives.

She is survived by daughters Thraya and Krithika.

Aparna has acted in movies such as Meghatheertham, Muddugau, Achaayans Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakkeel and Kalki.

She also essayed roles in TV serials such as Chandanamazha, Aatmasakhi and Maidhili Veendum Varunnu.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

