‘Paper solver gang’ behind VSSC exam malpractice: Kerala police

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team investigating the VSSC exam fraud involving Haryana natives has found that the culprits were all members of a "paper solver gang" that operates from Jind district in Haryana. Paper solver gang is a term used to denote the rackets involved in exam fraud in a centralised and organised way. One of the arrested persons, Deepak Sheokand, is said to be a prominent member of the gang. Hailing from Kakrod village of Uchana Tehsil in Jind district, Deepak was apprehended a few years ago for a similar exam fraud in Delhi. So far, 10 persons have been arrested in this case, of which four were nabbed from Haryana earlier this week. Sources from Haryana said the members of the racket scouted for people, who are willing to earn government jobs through unfair means. One of the persons arrested from Haryana, Rishipal, had paid `8 lakh to the gang. Rishipal wanted to crack the exam through unfair means and was introduced to the gang by a person from Chausala in Kalayat Tehsil in Kaithal district. Rishipal handed over the cash to Amith, who was arrested by the police from Thiruvananthapuram.