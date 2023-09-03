Kerala: Emotions, development define Puthuppally bypoll

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

PUTHUPPALLY: “You were a shade under the scorching sun, a pillar of support during hard times, and an icon of hope for the destitute. You were a politician with the heart of a God,” reads a letter among many affixed to the temporary shed covering Oommen Chandy’s tomb at Puthuppally St George Orthodox Church.

These heartfelt letters, hanging on the enclosure around the tomb, reflect the profound bond people share with the late leader, seeking his blessings to guide them through challenging times.

Despite 45 days passing since his demise, a steady stream of people continues to pay their respects to Oommen Chandy. The void left by his loss is palpable throughout Puthuppally, and the UDF is counting on this sympathy factor. With just three days remaining for the by-election, the contest pits Oommen Chandy’s charisma against the development-focused approach presented by LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas.

The Chandy factor is evident from Ayarkunnam to Vakathanam. UDF candidate Chandy Oommen acknowledges the overwhelming affection, describing it as a “dignity wave” rather than a sympathy wave. He frequently steps out of his campaign vehicle to greet small crowds and take selfies, even with children. He said, “The response has been overwhelming. Oommen Chandy lives in the hearts of the people. Everyone knows what he has done for this constituency, which is why people are waiting in front of houses to bless me.”

In an attempt to counter the sympathy factor, the LDF emphasises its development agenda. Jaick C Thomas said, “We are not trying to discredit any individual. We are discussing Puthuppally’s performance on the development front over the past five-and-a-half-decades. We invited the UDF candidate for a debate on Puthuppally’s achievements in development, but he declined. We want to continue this discussion, and the response from the people to our campaign has been encouraging. LDF’s popularity has been steadily rising, and I believe there will be a change.”

However, not everyone is swayed by the aura surrounding the late leader or the focus on development championed by the LDF.

“Hundreds visit the tomb every day, but most of them are from other parts of the state. There is no sympathy wave in Puthuppally. The debate over development is also insincere,” remarked K K Thampi from Puthuppally.

Despite Puthuppally having a 52% Hindu population, the BJP has struggled to make inroads in the constituency. In the 2021 election, the BJP candidate received only 11,694 votes, and the party’s chances of increasing its vote share appear slim. Among Hindus, the Ezhava community, which mostly supports the CPM, wields significant influence. Votes from the Nair and Viswakarma communities are divided. Christians constitute 40% of the population, with some Jacobites supporting the LDF.

While senior BJP leaders have actively campaigned for their candidate Lijin Lal, AAP candidate Luke Thomas has also garnered attention with impressive squad work. The by-election has brought attention to the pressing issues faced by the farming community, struggling due to rising input costs, increasing labour costs, and low prices for agricultural commodities. Farmers express their concerns about the viability of rubber cultivation and the delay in the distribution of procurement prices for paddy.

“I am cultivating rubber on 1.25 acres of my 3.5-acre farmland, but my annual income is a mere Rs 30,000. LDF had promised a minimum support price of Rs 250 per kg for rubber during the election, but the price remains around Rs 138. Many small-scale farmers have ceased rubber cultivation as it is no longer viable. The government should provide a minimum price of Rs 300 per kg of rubber,” K V Chacko of Kodumannil in Parambuzhapadi said.

Baby John of Thrikkothamangalam, who cultivates paddy on leased land, points out the impact of the delay in the distribution of procurement prices: “The government has distributed the procurement price to small-scale farmers, but those who sold paddy worth Rs 5 lakh and above are yet to receive the money. Paddy farming is also labour-intensive, and wages have reached Rs 1,000 per day. Rice mills are selling rice at Rs 48 per kg, so we should receive at least Rs 32 per kg.”

