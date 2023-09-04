State to implement Act to rein in fake paramedic institutes

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala is set to constitute a commission within three months to implement the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021. Though the Centre passed the bill three years ago, Kerala did not implement it.

The Act aims to prevent students from being duped by fake private paramedical institutes. The lack of strict regulations has led to the mushrooming of such institutes that cheated students by claiming they were registered with universities in other states.

Ashraf Perilacode, former nodal officer of the Kerala Paramedical Association, said the Act seeks to regulate and standardise the education and practise of allied and healthcare professionals. “However, a commission is yet to be constituted in our state,” he said.

Though the government issued a notification last year to form the state’s allied and healthcare professional commission, nothing materialised.

A top official with the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) said the commission will be formed within three months. “It is a national-level initiative. We have chosen the members of the commission. Once it is formed, the rules will be made more stringent,” the official said. The official said approval of the state’s paramedical council is mandatory for an institute to function.

“The commission will grant the approval only if the applicant institute follows a set of norms. Several institutes are functioning without affiliation. The DME has been creating awareness among students and urging them not to fall prey to fake institutes,” said the official.Ashraf said the number of unauthorised paramedical institutes offering several diploma and degree courses in Kerala is high and many students fall prey to them.

“The issue of fake institutes has been affecting aspirants for many years. Students who pursue a paramedical course from such institutes do not even get registration. It is important to regulate such institutes,” Ashraf said.

Meanwhile, the DME official said unlike before, registration and approval of the council is mandatory in India and abroad, and therefore, students should be careful about the authenticity of these institutes.

