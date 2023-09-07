Opposition leader urges Kerala CM to withdraw the case against Grow Vasu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has sent a letter to the Chief Minister urging him to withdraw the case against nonagenarian human rights activist Grow Vasu. Unleashing a tirade against Pinarayi Vijayan and the state Police, Satheesan demanded that steps should be taken to ensure that Grow Vasu gets bail and legal help should also be provided.

In a scathing letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Satheesan highlighted the apathy being meted out to Grow Vasu by the Police.

"I saw photos in the newspapers of Grow Vasu where the Police was trying to cover his mouth from speaking to the media. The police were seen trying to silence a 94 year old human rights activist, Grow Vasu, from shouting slogans. The same Police had tried to cover his face with their hats which was a heartbreaking gesture", wrote Satheesan.

In the letter, Satheesan also demanded to know the mistake committed by Gro Vasu when he is neither a terrorist nor a murderer. Satheesan recalled that Gro Vasu had shouted slogans in public against maoist killings under gunpoint.

"This is happening when prisoners who owe allegiance to the CPM are languishing there or in police custody for being killers who hacked 51 times, political lynchings, impersonation and fake document cases. Your government had written off several cases including the ruckus in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. So what's wrong in withdrawing the case against Grow Vasu then"?

While demanding for a humane approach towards Grow Vasu, Satheesan said there must be people who object to his ideologies. But his indelible fight at the age of 94 years should be appreciated, said the Opposition Leader.

