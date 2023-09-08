Puthuppally bypoll: Chandy Oommen breaks his father’s record, heading to a massive victory 

By Express News Service

PUTHUPPALLY: Chandy Oommen, son of former chief minister Oommen Chandy is heading towards a massive victory in his father’s bastion as the counting at the Puthuppally assembly constituency completed eight rounds on Friday.

The by-election was necessitated following the demise of Oommen Chandy who represented the constituency in Kerala Assembly for 12 consecutive terms running over 53 years.

As counting ended in Pambady, the fifth panchayat in the constituency, Chandy Oommen has overtaken the record set by Oommen Chandy in victory margin. In 2011 Oommen Chandy defeated LDF candidate Suja Susan George by a margin of 33,255 whereas Chandy Oommen had a margin of 38,120 votes.

The votes are counted in 13 rounds and the counting has entered the 10th round.

After crossing Oommen Chandy’s record, Chandy visited the tomb of his father at Puthuppally St George Orthodox church and offered prayers. Commenting on the huge victory margin, Achu Oommen, his sister, said Puthuppally has accepted Chandy Oommen as the heir apparent of his father. She said the family was praying for a glorious victory for Chandy, which would be a befitting tribute to her father.

ALSO READ | Puthuppally bypoll: High-octane campaign brings 72.91% to booths; turnout lowest in 10 years

According to the Election Commission, currently, Chandy has got 42,348 votes and is leading by 19631 votes in round 7. CPM candidate Jaick C Thomas got 22,717 votes while the BJP candidate could garner only 4,031 votes. Chandy Oommen has secured two times the votes garnered by Jaick.

Puthuppally election history

1970 Oommen Chandy: 29,784

E M George: 22,496

Margin: 7,288 1996 Oommen Chandy: 54,147

Reji Zachariah: 43,992

Margin: 10,155 1977 Oommen Chandy: 40,376

P C Cherian: 24,466

Margin: 15,910 2001 Oommen Chandy: 58,531

Cherian Philip: 45,956

Margin: 12,575 1980 Oommen Chandy: 38,612

M R C Panicker: 24,953

Margin: 13,659 2006

Oommen Chandy: 64,910

Sindu Joy: 45,047

Margin: 19,863 1982 Oommen Chandy: 42,066

Thomas Rajan: 26,083

Margin: 15,983 2011 Oommen Chandy: 69,922

Suja Susan George: 36,667

Margin: 33,255 1987 Oommen Chandy: 49,170

V N Vasavan: 40,006

Margin: 9,164 2016 Oommen Chandy: 69,597

Jaick C Thomas: 44,505

Margin: 27,092 1991 Oommen Chandy: 56,150

V N Vasavan: 42,339

Margin: 13,811 2021 Oommen Chandy: 63,372

Jaick C Thomas: 54,328

Margin: 9,044

