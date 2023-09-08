Puthuppally bypoll: Chandy Oommen breaks his father’s record, heading to a massive victory
The by-election was necessitated following the demise of Oommen Chandy who represented the constituency in Kerala Assembly for 12 consecutive terms running over 53 years.
Published: 08th September 2023
PUTHUPPALLY: Chandy Oommen, son of former chief minister Oommen Chandy is heading towards a massive victory in his father’s bastion as the counting at the Puthuppally assembly constituency completed eight rounds on Friday.
As counting ended in Pambady, the fifth panchayat in the constituency, Chandy Oommen has overtaken the record set by Oommen Chandy in victory margin. In 2011 Oommen Chandy defeated LDF candidate Suja Susan George by a margin of 33,255 whereas Chandy Oommen had a margin of 38,120 votes.
The votes are counted in 13 rounds and the counting has entered the 10th round.
After crossing Oommen Chandy’s record, Chandy visited the tomb of his father at Puthuppally St George Orthodox church and offered prayers. Commenting on the huge victory margin, Achu Oommen, his sister, said Puthuppally has accepted Chandy Oommen as the heir apparent of his father. She said the family was praying for a glorious victory for Chandy, which would be a befitting tribute to her father.
According to the Election Commission, currently, Chandy has got 42,348 votes and is leading by 19631 votes in round 7. CPM candidate Jaick C Thomas got 22,717 votes while the BJP candidate could garner only 4,031 votes. Chandy Oommen has secured two times the votes garnered by Jaick.
Puthuppally election history
|
1970
Oommen Chandy: 29,784
|
1996
Oommen Chandy: 54,147
|
1977
Oommen Chandy: 40,376
|
2001
Oommen Chandy: 58,531
|
1980
Oommen Chandy: 38,612
|2006
Oommen Chandy: 64,910
Sindu Joy: 45,047
Margin: 19,863
|
1982
Oommen Chandy: 42,066
|
2011
Oommen Chandy: 69,922
|
1987
Oommen Chandy: 49,170
|
2016
Oommen Chandy: 69,597
|
1991
Oommen Chandy: 56,150
|
2021
Oommen Chandy: 63,372