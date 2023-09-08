Home States Kerala

Puthuppally bypoll: Chandy Oommen breaks his father’s record, heading to a massive victory 

The by-election was necessitated following the demise of Oommen Chandy who represented the constituency in Kerala Assembly for 12 consecutive terms running over 53 years.

Published: 08th September 2023 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala by-election candidates, Jaick C Thomas (L) and Chandy Oommen (R).

By Express News Service

PUTHUPPALLY: Chandy Oommen, son of former chief minister Oommen Chandy is heading towards a massive victory in his father’s bastion as the counting at the Puthuppally assembly constituency completed eight rounds on Friday.

As counting ended in Pambady, the fifth panchayat in the constituency, Chandy Oommen has overtaken the record set by Oommen Chandy in victory margin. In 2011 Oommen Chandy defeated LDF candidate Suja Susan George by a margin of 33,255 whereas Chandy Oommen had a margin of 38,120 votes.

The votes are counted in 13 rounds and the counting has entered the 10th round.

After crossing Oommen Chandy’s record, Chandy visited the tomb of his father at Puthuppally St George Orthodox church and offered prayers. Commenting on the huge victory margin, Achu Oommen, his sister, said Puthuppally has accepted Chandy Oommen as the heir apparent of his father. She said the family was praying for a glorious victory for Chandy, which would be a befitting tribute to her father.

According to the Election Commission, currently, Chandy has got 42,348 votes and is leading by 19631 votes in round 7. CPM candidate Jaick C Thomas got 22,717 votes while the BJP candidate could garner only 4,031 votes. Chandy Oommen has secured two times the votes garnered by Jaick.

                                                        Puthuppally election history

1970

Oommen Chandy: 29,784
E M George: 22,496
Margin: 7,288

1996

Oommen Chandy: 54,147
Reji Zachariah: 43,992
Margin: 10,155

1977

Oommen Chandy: 40,376
P C Cherian: 24,466
Margin: 15,910

2001

Oommen Chandy: 58,531
Cherian Philip: 45,956
Margin: 12,575

1980

Oommen Chandy: 38,612
M R C Panicker: 24,953
Margin: 13,659

 2006
Oommen Chandy: 64,910
Sindu Joy: 45,047
Margin: 19,863

1982

Oommen Chandy: 42,066
Thomas Rajan: 26,083
Margin: 15,983

2011

Oommen Chandy: 69,922
Suja Susan George: 36,667
Margin: 33,255

1987

Oommen Chandy: 49,170
V N Vasavan: 40,006
Margin: 9,164

2016

Oommen Chandy: 69,597
Jaick C Thomas: 44,505
Margin: 27,092

1991

Oommen Chandy: 56,150
V N Vasavan: 42,339
Margin: 13,811

2021

Oommen Chandy: 63,372
Jaick C Thomas: 54,328
Margin: 9,044
