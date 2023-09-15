Kerala HC directs counselling of 21-year-old’s parents

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a rare gesture, the Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered counselling for the parents of a 21-year-old woman, who wishes to live as a transman, to accept the reality of their child’s gender identity.

The court order comes after the parents filed a habeas corpus petition alleging that their younger daughter was illegally detained by a non-governmental organisation, Sahayatrika, in Thrissur. The court directed the secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in Alappuzha to identify a suitable counsellor to interact with the parents and provide them with counselling.

Advocate Rebin Vincent Gralan, who represented Sahayatrika, informed the court that the organisation is willing to provide the individual food, accommodation, and future medical interventions, including sex reassignment surgery.

Petitioners told to appear before DLSA secretary on September 20

The court was also informed that the individual said there was no illegal detention and that the organisation was only helping the individual find their true gender identity.

During the hearing, a division bench comprising Justice Anu Sivaraman and Justice C Jayachandran interacted with the individual, sister and their parents, and the office-bearer of the organisation. The court also granted permission for the individual to return with the office-bearers of the organisation for the time being.

The petitioners, along with their elder daughter, should appear before the secretary of the DLSA in Alappuzha on September 20 for the purpose of counselling.

The petitioners alleged that their daughter has been lured by the organisation which claims to be working for the benefit of the transgenders. They alleged it is not a registered organisation to protect youths. They suspect that she will be sold to a sex racket or will be used for the sale of drugs.

