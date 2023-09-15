Nipah outbreak: Police take strict action against fake news on social media, held one

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The government, which has its hands full due to the Nipah outbreak, is now forced to contain the ‘viral’ spread of fake news on social media. The police have booked Anil Kumar, a resident of Koyilandy in Kozhikode, under IPC Section 505 for spreading fake news related to Nipah. In a social media post, Anil had said, ‘Nipah has been brought back to promote related businesses.’

He has been charged with creating, publishing or circulating false statements or rumours. Similarly, the Chevayur police have launched an investigation into a complaint against a fake message that claimed the Chevarambalam ward has been turned into a containment zone and public movement will be restricted there. The fake message was spread in the name of corporation councillor Saritha Parayeri.

The councillor had sent a voice message on local WhatsApp groups asking the residents to be cautious after a health worker in the ward tested positive for the Nipah virus. However, along with this, somebody spread the fake message that the ward had been turned into a containment zone.

In another complaint lodged with the Chevayur police, a fake message, circulated in the name of councillor Fenisha K Santhosh, said that a Nipah case had been reported in the Poolakkadav ward. “I had not given such a message. We have noticed that fake messages related to the Nipah virus spread and listing of containment zones are being circulated in the name of corporation councillors, health inspectors etc. A complaint has been lodged with the police demanding that action be taken against those spreading fake news,” said Fenisha, Poolakkadav ward, Kozhikode.

The police said that they are investigating the complaint and strict action will be taken against those who spread fake news.

