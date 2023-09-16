More LDF allies stake claim for cabinet berths

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as it gears up for a cabinet reshuffle in line with the accord drawn up before the swearing-in of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, the LDF finds itself on unfamiliar turf with some minor allies staking their claim for ministerial berths.

In keeping with the script, Democratic Kerala Congress’ Antony Raju and INL’s Ahamed Devarkovil will make way for K B Ganesh Kumar of Kerala Congress (B) and Ramachandran Kadannappally of Congress (S) halfway through the government’s term.

With just two months remaining before the cut-off date, three more claimants have now come forward. While two of them — K P Mohanan of LJD and Kovoor Kunjumon of RSP — are fresh candidates, Thomas K Thomas of NCP wants to replace party minister A K Saseendran. There is also speculation of swapping of portfolios between CPM ministers. A final picture would emerge only after the LDF meeting on September 20 and the subsequent two-day CPM secretariat and state committee meetings.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, the Left is keen on an image makeover. On the other hand, the CPM wants to effect the reshuffle without much delay, especially in the wake of Puthuppally's bypoll defeat and the ongoing controversies surrounding the government.

Rumours are doing the rounds that a section within the CPM is not keen on Ganesh being part of the government in view of the latest row over findings in the CBI report the on solar scam-linked sex scandal. The LDF leadership has, however, rejected all such speculations. There are indications that Ganesh is not keen on the Transport portfolio, currently held by Antony Raju, and he may be made Forest minister. In turn, the NCP which now handles the Forest department, would get Transport.

LDF convener E P Jayarajan confirmed on Friday that the KC(B) and the Congress (S) would be allotted cabinet berths as decided earlier. Currently, there’s no reason to go for a rethink on inducting Ganesh, he said.

‘All allies enjoy equal importance in LDF’

“All Left allies enjoy equal importance in the LDF. Since all parties cannot be included in the cabinet, a decision was taken to share the two cabinet berths among the four parties. The LDF had already made public its decision in this regard and it holds true now too,” Jayarajan said.

The speculations and open discussions over the reshuffle have encouraged more minister-hopefuls to step forward. Kovoor Kunjumon who stood with the Left even when his party had split, has approached the chief minister and the LDF leadership, saying he has a legitimate claim. On the other hand, LJD has openly demanded a berth for its lone MLA K P Mohanan. Earlier, the CPM leadership had asked the two Dal parties in the front - JD(S) and LJD - to stand together. Even as merger discussions are on, LJD wants its representative in the cabinet.

What could pose more headache to the Left is the internal strife within the NCP. Thomas K. Thomas who is currently not in the good books of the party state leadership, reiterated that the national leadership had promised him a cabinet berth. Party minister A K Saseendran, meanwhile, termed the ongoing discussions unnecessary. Any such demands should be made within the party, not in public, Saseendran said.

No doubt about Cabinet berth: Kadannappally

Kannur: When the second Pinarayi government came to power, it was decided that the Congress S would be given a cabinet berth after two-and-a-half years, said Congress S state president Ramachandran Kadannappally, MLA. Speaking to reporters in Kannur on Friday, he said it is the chief minister who will decide on the issue. “As far as we are concerned, we have no doubts or anxieties regarding the implementation of the decision. So far, no discussion has taken place with the leadership. The LDF has an able leadership who will take appropriate decisions at the right time. Right from the formation of LDF, Congress S is a part of the front. We continue in the front and we have never been looking at the cabinet berth. Congress S is a party which always took a strong stance in politics,” he said.

Veena to be first woman speaker?

Thiruvananthapuram: Speculation is rife that CPM is planning to induct Speaker A N Shamseer into the cabinet in place of Health Minister Veena George, who is being considered for the speaker’s post. This would help the party claim to have given Kerala its first woman speaker.

