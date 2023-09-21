300 nurses to get jobs in Germany via NORKA program

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala has a new opportunity for its nurses as Germany opens its doors under the NORKA Roots ‘Triple Win’ project. This marks the fourth phase of interviews for 300 nursing positions in German hospitals. The interviews are currently underway, led by representatives from Germany, with 60 candidates already interviewed. A total of 540 applicants have been selected for interviews.

Even candidates who haven’t yet applied for the fourth stage but possess B1 and B2 qualifications in German are eligible to participate. NORKA officials mention that they can be appointed through a fast track process.

Nursing professionals with the required language qualifications can apply by sending their detailed CV, German language proficiency, and educational certificates to triplewin.norka@kerala.gov.in before the deadline of September 26.

