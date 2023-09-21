Malabar to get tiger safari park, elephant rehab centre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a decision that could boost the tourism development of North Kerala, the forest department has decided to establish a tiger safari park and an elephant rehabilitation centre in the Malabar region. A meeting convened by Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Wednesday formed an 8-member panel led by chief wildlife warden D Jayaprasad to identify suitable location for setting up the safari park and elephant rehabilitation centre.

According to sources, the government is considering three locations for the safari park of which Chakkittapara in Kozhikode is most likely to get preference. The plan is to shift the tigers posing a threat to human habitations to the park. The six tigers currently sheltered at the Animal Hospice Centre and Palliative care unit in Sultan Bathery will be shifted to the park.

The state government proposed to establish a safari park at Chakkittapara as part of the Malabar wildlife sanctuary during its formation. The sanctuary, with an area of 74.215 sq km, was opened in 2010. It is located on the border of Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. An area covering 114 hectares was earmarked for setting up the park but the proposal was not taken forward.

The meeting also decided to establish a satellite centre of the Kottur elephant rehabilitation centre in North Kerala. The wild elephants posing threat to human habitations will be captured and shifted to the centre. Principal chief conservators of forest (PCCF) P Pukazhendi, L Chandrasekhar, additional PCCFs Justin Mohan, K S Deepa, K R Anoop, Mohammed Shahab and others attended the meeting.

