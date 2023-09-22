Containment zone curbs lifted in some panchayats

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Wards in nine village panchayats of Vadakara taluk have ceased to be containment zones after Kozhikode District Collector A Geetha relaxed Nipah-related curbs imposed in the region. Similar curbs were also lifted from all wards of Feroke municipality and wards 43 to 48 and 51 of Kozhikode corporation.

The decision to exempt nine panchayats in Vadakara taluk from containment zone curbs was taken after all the contacts of Nipah patients from the place were traced and no new cases were reported. However, contacts in quarantine should continue to be in isolation until further instructions, Geetha said. General restrictions like use of masks and sanitisers, and social distancing will remain in force. All shops in containment zones can operate till 8 PM., while banks and treasury can function till 2 PM.

“Other restrictions will continue until further orders. People in the contact list and those under surveillance have to follow strict restrictions and remain in quarantine for the period prescribed by the health department”.

No new cases

Health Minister Veena George said no new Nipah cases were reported on Thursday. “There are 981 people in contact lists at present. All 27 test results received were negative,” she said, adding that the condition of the nine-year-old boy being treated at a private hospital has improved.

The health of others under treatment is satisfactory. There are 127 people in the contact list of the Cheruvannur native who tested positive for Nipah. There are 115 people in the contact list of the first Nipah casualty and 437 in the list of the second deceased, a native of Ayanchery. There are 168 people in the contact list of an infected health worker.

