Paddy field helps bonds of community, faith take root

Published: 22nd September 2023

People participating in 'nadeel yatnam'. (Photo | Express)

By Vishnuprasad KP
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: On the first day of the Malayalam month of Kanni, a paddy field in Angadippuram, in Malappuram district, plays host to an entire village — and an agrarian tradition. 

Every year, devotees of Thirumandhamkunnu bhagavathi gather for the ‘nadeel yatnam’, the planting of paddy seedlings, on 1.88 acres of land, known as bhagavathi kandam. The tradition, which also involves local farmers, holds profound significance, as it is believed to secure the blessings of the bhagavathi, in the hope of translating the fervent wishes of participants into reality. The yatnam even draws participants and onlookers from outside Angadippuram. 

Sivaprasad A N, the temple’s assistant manager and a seasoned organiser of the event, says the age-old tradition is believed to have commenced when the temple was constructed, several decades ago. “To this day, the temple faithfully upholds the practice,” he said.

On the day of the yatnam, a senior member of a farmer's family lights the traditional lamp on the embankment encircling the paddy field after ‘pantheeradi pooja’ at the temple. With ceremonial precision, he cleaves a tender coconut, marking the initiation of the ritual. 

“This year, the torchbearer of the tradition, Mooppan Ayyappan, a venerable figure from the Kalathumchalakkal farming dynasty, handed over the seedlings to devaswom executive officer M Venugopal, who did the honours. Hundreds came together to plant seedlings,” says Sivaprasad.

The event draws to a close by evening. Those who had poured their hearts and souls into the endeavour descend upon arattukadavu, to purify themselves before seeking the darshan of bhagavathi. “This tradition, I must emphasise, transcends religious boundaries,” said an official with the temple.

To commemorate the culmination of nadeel yatnam, local farmers perform chavittukali, a vibrant and lively dance performance. The spectacle was followed by a sumptuous feast. This year, over 2,500 attended the feast, reinforcing the vitality of the cherished tradition.

