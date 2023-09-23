Second Vande Bharat from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram to start service on Sunday, Tirur gets stop

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the second Vande Bharat Express from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram at 12.30 hrs on September 24 (Sunday) through video conferencing from New Delhi.

A reception will be arranged for the inaugural run at Payyanur, Kannur, Thalassery, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur Junction, Thrissur, Ernakulam Jn, Alappuzha, Kayamkulam Jn, Kollam Jn and Thiruvananthapuram Central during the inaugural run of Vande Bharat Express. People’s representatives and other dignitaries will grace the event at the respective stations.

Train gets a stop in Tirur

MALAPPURAM: The new Vande Bharat Express train allotted for the state has been granted a stop in Tirur, MP E T Mohammed Basheer said on Friday. The train will also have stops at Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Shoranur, Kannur, and Kasaragod as announced earlier. “The Railways have officially included Tirur railway station as one of the halts for the new Vande Bharat Express assigned to Kerala. I had earlier met the Railway minister and other relevant authorities for this matter,” the MP wrote on Facebook. Rail users in Malappuram expressed their appreciation for the Railways’ decision. The Malabar Rail Users’ Forum, an organisation dedicated to advocating for rail user rights, commended the Railways for allowing a stop in Tirur, the rail hub of Malappuram district. Muneer Kurumbady, the forum’s chairman, urged the district’s representatives to exert pressure on the Union government and Railways to secure halts for all the trains that do not have a stop in the district, including the first Vande Bharat Express, Rajdhani Express, and any other potential trains that currently bypass the station. He emphasised the favourable stance from the Centre as an opportunity to advocate for these halts. Muneer also asked the public to utilise the newly allotted trains, including the Vande Bharat Express, effectively at Tirur station.

