Tourist homes, cafe and art gallery: Kochi’s Jew Town set for a heritage makeover

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Mattancherry’s Jew Town has been reduced to the antique and curio shops owned by Kashmiris that function in the locality, with visitors harbouring the grouse that the entire area turns desolate after the traders call it a day.

This, however, is all about to change. A collaborative project has been proposed that will not only preserve the existing heritage buildings but turn the locality into a destination after sundown.

According to Jose Dominic, a hospitality sector veteran and sustainable tourism pioneer, Paradesi Synagogue in Jew Town is well known all over the world. “The place features on the itinerary of every tourist. Restoring the glory of its location, which used to be a residential area, especially Synagogue Lane, will only enhance the appeal,” he said.

Synagogue Lane at Jew Town

Explaining the project, Dominic said, “Hotels normally follow the fortress model: Enter through a gate and all the facilities are within the four walls. We propose the concept of a distributed hotel for Synagogue Lane. The street leading to the synagogue will function like a hotel corridor.

“Different houses on the lane will provide rooms for accommodation. All this will be available under different ownership, styles and prices,” he said. In the past, buildings on the lane used to be Jewish residences.

“A B Salem and Wasabi Ezekiel used to live here. Salem was popularly known as the ‘Jewish Gandhi’. He was active in the freedom struggle. Ezekiel was a prominent trader during the Dutch times. He traded with the Chinese on Dutch vessels. He contributed financially to the renovation of the synagogue in 1758. He also brought hand-painted tiles made in China for the floor of the synagogue,” said Dominic.

The plan is to renovate, preserve and use the residences to put up tourists, he said. “I have two residences - A B Salem House (four rooms) and Ezekiel House (six rooms),” he said. Alongside residences, a cafe serving Jewish food and an art gallery named Dezika exhibiting tribal art of India will also come up.

“They will all open in the next two to four months. Mandalay Hall is already functioning. Salem House will be readied by November, while Ezekiel House will open by December. Another set of residences owned by Rockey Neroth will be in place by the middle of next year,” he added.

The tourist boutique hotel Mandalay Hall is owned by architect Tony and operated by Postcard. “All these together will offer nearly 25 rooms,” said Dominic.

