After untouchability incident, Kerala Minister receives heart-warming gesture from Kaithapram

Kaithapram is seen holding the hand of Radhakrishnan to light the traditional lamp at an event to mark the death anniversary of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru on Friday.

Published: 24th September 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2023 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Music director Kaithapram holds the hand of Kerala Minister K Radhakrishnan

Music director Kaithapram holds the hand of Kerala Minister K Radhakrishnan (Videograb)

By PTI

ALAPPUZHA: A video of noted music director Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri holding the hand of Kerala Temple Affairs Minister K Radhakrishnan while lighting the traditional lamp at a public function has gone viral.

The video surfaced days after the Devaswom Minister had alleged that he faced caste discrimination at a temple function in Kannur district.

In the video clip, Kaithapram, as he is popularly known, is seen holding the hand of Radhakrishnan to light the traditional lamp at an event to mark the death anniversary of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru on Friday at Cherthala near here.

"There is no discrimination," Kaithapram is seen saying in it.

Radhakrishnan, who belongs to the SC community, had claimed that two priests of the shrine had declined to hand him the small lamp used to light a bigger lamp and instead kept it on the ground.

The minister's disclosure sparked outrage in the state.

Denying the allegations, an organisation of traditional high priests in the state had claimed that the alleged untouchability incident against Radhakrishnan was a "misunderstanding" of the rituals and that no individual is discriminated against in temples.

