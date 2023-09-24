Kollam: Century-old Maruthadi lamp tower in danger of collapse

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: The century-old lamp tower situated on the shores of Maruthadi in Kollam district, is now in a state of disrepair. Originally established by the Portuguese to guide passing cargo ships, this four-metre-tall lamp tower is at risk of collapsing at any moment, according to local residents and political representatives. In earlier times, a person would enter the lamp tower to place a burning lamp on top of it.

"The Maruthadi lamp tower predates the Tangasseri lighthouse and primarily served as a guide for cargo ships approaching the Kollam port. With the establishment of the Thanganserry lighthouse and the passage of time, the importance of the Marthadi lighthouse diminished. Moreover, in the past, Maruthadi helped provide guidance to incoming ships regarding the water level at the shore," explained M Pushpangadan, councillor of Sakthikulangara and a resident of Marthadi.

Currently, the responsibility for maintaining the Maruthadi lamp tower falls under the Kollam Corporation. In 2021, the Department of Harbour, Shaktikulagrara, conducted a detailed investigation in response to a request from the Kollam Corporation.

"In 2021, we conducted an investigation aimed at restoring the Marthadi lamp tower. Our report estimated that more than Rs 50 lakh would be needed for the restoration. We also emphasised the necessity of placing rubble stones around the lamp to protect it from potential damage caused by incoming tidal waves. However, further comprehensive studies by experts are required," stated a senior official from the Department of Harbour, Shaktikulagrara.

Additionally, in 2021, the Kollam Corporation allocated Rs 5 lakh in the budget for the restoration of the Maruthadi lamp tower. However, the amount was never utilised for restoration work.

In the coming days, officials from the Kollam Corporation will inspect the lamp tower, as announced by Kollam Mayor Prasanna Earnest.

"We are well aware of the current plight of the lamp tower. However, before proposing any restoration project, we must conduct a thorough investigation. In the coming days, our team will inspect the lamp tower. Based on the inspection report, if necessary, we will conduct further studies. Only after that can we formulate a restoration project for the tower," she said.

