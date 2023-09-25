Arogya Manthan 2023 award: Kerala tops in providing free medical treatment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the third time in a row, Kerala has won the Centre’s Arogya Manthan 2023 award for providing free medical treatment to the maximum number of people in the country. The state bagged the award for the maximum utilisation of the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Scheme (KASP).

The Union government’s National Health Authority Arogya Manthan 2023 awards were announced in connection with the annual celebrations of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). Kerala also won the award for providing the best service for the visually challenged under the AB-PMJAY.

Responding to the accolade, Health Minister Veena George said the state government is committed to providing healthcare for all. “No one should be helpless while facing an illness. The government aims to provide free treatment to as many people as possible,” she said.

Veena said the award is a recognition of the efforts of the LDF government put forward to ensure treatment to economically backward people despite the financial constraints the state is facing. Treatment worth Rs 3,200 crore has been provided free of cost through various schemes in the state, including the KASP. Of this, only Rs 151 crore was provided by the Centre while the rest was borne by the state government.

As many as 13 lakh beneficiaries benefited from KASP through 30 lakh claims. Beneficiaries have access to free medical services from 613 empanelled hospitals in government and private sectors. These hospitals also provide medical services through Karunya Benevolent Fund scheme for families with an annual income of less than Rs 3 lakh.

