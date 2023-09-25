Docking of first ship at Vizhinjam port to be delayed by 10 days

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The docking of the first ship at the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram has been deferred from October 4 to 15, said Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil.

According to him, adverse weather has slowed down the ship which is on its way to the Mundhra port in Gujarat. The ship is expected to return from Gujarat on October 13 or 14.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the function on October 15, at 3 pm. Union Ports Minister Sarbanand Sonowal will officially receive the vessel.

The cargo vessel named Zhen Hua 15 started from Shanghai port in China carrying five cranes including one quay crane and two yard cranes needed for the Vizhinjam port, on August 31. The ship passed through the outer sea of Vizhinjam on Sunday towards Mundhra. It will unload two cranes at Mundhra as per the plan.



More ships are expected to dock at the post on October 28, November 11 and 14, the Ports Minister said.

