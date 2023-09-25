Home States Kerala

Docking of first ship at Vizhinjam port to be delayed by 10 days

The cargo vessel named Zhen Hua 15 started from Shanghai port in China carrying five cranes including one quay crane and two yard cranes needed for the Vizhinjam port, on August 31.

Published: 25th September 2023 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2023 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Vizhinjam International Port

Vizhinjam International Port (photo | Website)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The docking of the first ship at the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram has been deferred from October 4 to 15, said Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil.

According to him, adverse weather has slowed down the ship which is on its way to the Mundhra port in Gujarat. The ship is expected to return from Gujarat on October 13 or 14.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the function on October 15, at 3 pm. Union Ports Minister Sarbanand Sonowal will officially receive the vessel.

The cargo vessel named Zhen Hua 15 started from Shanghai port in China carrying five cranes including one quay crane and two yard cranes needed for the Vizhinjam port, on August 31. The ship passed through the outer sea of Vizhinjam on Sunday towards Mundhra. It will unload two cranes at Mundhra as per the plan.

More ships are expected to dock at the post on October 28, November 11 and 14, the Ports Minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizhinjam International Seaport first ship docking

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp